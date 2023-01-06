ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Night” game were:

7-7-4

(seven, seven, four)

delawarebusinessnow.com

Light snow possible Sunday night

Northern Delaware could see light snow Sunday night as a system moves through the area. One to two inches or even a dusting is possible north of I-95. Amounts to the south are uncertain, according to the National Weather Service’s regional office in Mount Holly, NJ. Fans at a...
DELAWARE STATE
YAHOO!

Why the Wilmington police need a new game, new playbook and a new scorecard | Opinion

A recent Wilmington City News release highlighted some of the successful reforms taking place at the city police department. As a former officer, and someone who now studies and writes about reform in American policing, I thought I might weigh in on these claims. In order to be brief but still helpful, I first need to describe three interrelated concepts that together provide a framework for this discussion.
WILMINGTON, DE
Hurts refuses day off after NFC East champ Eagles clinch bye

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a division title clinched, a bye week ahead, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni essentially called for a snow day: Everyone stay home on Monday. Players and coaches, rest up. There’s a potentially lengthy postseason grind ahead. No thanks, Jalen Hurts said. The Pro Bowl QB asked Sirianni right after the Eagles wrapped up a 14-win season if they could get back to work. “Let’s go watch some tape,” Sirianni said Hurts told him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
WMDT.com

Saturday crash in Harrington claims the life of one-year-old MD boy

HARRINGTON, Del. – An afternoon crash in Harrington claimed the life of an 1-year-old Maryland boy Saturday. Delaware State Police say around 2:44 p.m., a Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway, south of Raceway Boulevard. At the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane near the Ford, police say.
HARRINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso

President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
DELAWARE STATE
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cape Gazette

Jimmie Allen to speak at Delaware State University commencement

Delaware State University announced its 2023 commencement speakers will be multi-platinum country music star Jimmie Allen and Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III, Alpha Phi Alpha International president. Allen, who grew up in Milton, attended the university from 2004 to 2006 before pursuing his music career. He will speak at the...
DOVER, DE
Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated after 5-year ban

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated by Major League Baseball after serving more than five years of a suspension originally announced as permanent. Now 44, Coppolella began with the Braves in 2006 when he oversaw quantitative analysis and baseball information initiatives. He became general manager following the 2015 season and was suspended on Nov. 21, 2017, after MLB concluded that the team circumvented international signing rules from 2015-17. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB determined that the Braves funneled extra signing bonus money to five players in 2015-16 by giving the funds first to another player considered a foreign professional under baseball’s rules and having the money redistributed to the other five. His reinstatement was first reported by The Athletic.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order Monday dissolving the special grand jury. The two-page order says the grand jurors completed a final report and that a majority of the county’s superior court judges voted to dissolve the special grand jury. The end of the special grand jury moves the investigation one step closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others. The decision whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury will be up to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Over the course of about six months, the special grand jury has heard testimony from dozens of witnesses, including numerous close Trump associates and assorted high-ranking Georgia state officials. The case is among several around the country that threaten legal peril for the former president as he seeks a second term in 2024.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware’s gas price spike biggest in nation

Winter weather is being blamed for the recent spike in gasoline prices that hit Delaware drivers the hardewt. Delaware led the nation with its spike in gas prices, AAA reported. The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases were: Delaware (33 cents), Florida (30 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Michigan (21 cents),...
DELAWARE STATE
