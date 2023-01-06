ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 4 Night” game were:

4-0-5-6

(four, zero, five, six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Comments / 0

