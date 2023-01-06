ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

4-7-4-1

(four, seven, four, one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

