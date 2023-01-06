ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged after woman shot, unborn child dies in East Garfield Park

By Alonzo Small
CHICAGO — A man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman one day after Christmas, resulting in the death of her unborn child.

Melvin Richmond, 30, was taken into custody in the 3900 block of W. Washington Blvd. on Wednesday. Police say he shot a 30-year-old woman in the 3300 block of W. Warren Blvd. on Dec. 26 around 2:50 a.m.

Chicago police: 14-year-old girl critically injured after being shot in the neck

In addition to the first-degree attempted murder charge, Richmond faces felony counts of involuntary manslaughter resulting in the death of an unborn child and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He is due in court on Friday.

