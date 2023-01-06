Very close to Caesars Palace and The Venetian hotels, Fashion Show Mall is the largest shopping center in Las Vegas. They have the largest selection of clothing stores in Las Vegas which makes it a must visit for all shoppers. It is very easy to get to from any other hotel as it is also located on The Strip, at the end of the Boulevard. There are nearly 200 stores in this mall including five of the country's leading department stores: Saks, Nordstrom, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, and Dillard's.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO