Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago.
Las Vegas home prices continue to drop
The median price of a previously existing, single-family home in Las Vegas in December was $425,000, according to new numbers released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR).
resourceworld.com
Nevada King drills 1.9 g/t gold over 78 metres at Atlanta gold mine, Nevada
Nevada King Gold Corp. [NKG-TSXV; NKGFF-OTCQX] reported assay results from four reverse circulation (RC) holes recently completed at its 100%-owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project located 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend. The drilling was designed to test the high-grade feeder zone associated with the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Highest-paying management jobs in Las Vegas
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hospital giant HCA buys land from Station Casinos in $62 million deal
A $62.3 million deal has moved property once owned by Station Casinos to hospital giant HCA, which already operates several hospitals in the valley.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Show | Shopping mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Very close to Caesars Palace and The Venetian hotels, Fashion Show Mall is the largest shopping center in Las Vegas. They have the largest selection of clothing stores in Las Vegas which makes it a must visit for all shoppers. It is very easy to get to from any other hotel as it is also located on The Strip, at the end of the Boulevard. There are nearly 200 stores in this mall including five of the country's leading department stores: Saks, Nordstrom, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, and Dillard's.
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jam
BARSTOW – An 18-mile traffic jam from Las Vegas to California, over the New Year’s weekend, prompted Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to push California to complete an I-15 widening project.
jammin1057.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
Fox5 KVVU
Home prices in Las Vegas Valley return to same as one year ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – After continuously hitting record highs throughout 2021 and early 2022, rising interest rates have led Las Vegas housing prices to keep falling, so much so that the average price in December 2022 was the same as the year prior. According to a new Las Vegas...
Resorts World begins charging for parking unless you’re a rewards member
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unless you’re signed up for a rewards membership, free guest parking at Resorts World officially ended Wednesday, a spokesperson for the casino confirmed to 8 News Now. Unlike many other resorts on and near the Las Vegas Strip, guest parking at Resorts World was complimentary and offered to guests and visitors. […]
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
8newsnow.com
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas
A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas business leaving area due to safety concerns
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a push for years to revitalize Downtown Las Vegas. Now, a business that was a big part of that effort for the last 10 years is moving out due to safety concerns. The Hydrant Club, a dog boarding, training, and social club...
Potential $94M BLM land sale for ‘master-planned community’ highlights concerns about water availability
A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
sancerresatsunset.com
Day Trips from Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
8newsnow.com
4 new must-have gadgets from CES
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ biggest convention, CES, starts Wednesday and attendance numbers are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels. The show features the latest in technology and plenty of gadgets to make your life easier. Lifestyle expert Kristen Wesssell shows off some of those new tech items which includes a smart baby camera and a self-dispensing toothbrush.
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
