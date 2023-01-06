ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
AVON, IN
wbiw.com

Interstate 69 road rage incident ends in multiple arrests

ANDERSON – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested individuals after they allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. On Wednesday, January 4, just before midnight, Indiana State Police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Man, woman murder-suicide under investigation in Hendricks County

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman who were found fatally shot in Avon Saturday morning died in a murder-suicide, according the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Sunday. At 9:14 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the report of a welfare check in the 10000 block of County...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at gas station on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at a Marathon gas station in the 1500 block of West Thompson Road near the intersection with South Harding Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after I-65 police chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, southeast of 38th Street and Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News the chase started when officers spotted the...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies, 2 adults hurt when car crashes into tree on Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two adults were hurt in a car crash Saturday night on Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side, police say. At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a personal injury accident near East 32nd Street on North Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mears seeks special prosecutor in fatal shooting of teen at mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County prosecutor has filed a motion seeking a special prosecutor in Tuesday night’s Castleton Square Mall shooting that killed a teenager. Michael Mason Jr., a 16-year-old boy, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting. Also, a 21-year-old man is recovering from four...
MARION COUNTY, IN

