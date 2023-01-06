Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
wbiw.com
Interstate 69 road rage incident ends in multiple arrests
ANDERSON – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested individuals after they allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. On Wednesday, January 4, just before midnight, Indiana State Police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller.
WISH-TV
Man, woman murder-suicide under investigation in Hendricks County
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman who were found fatally shot in Avon Saturday morning died in a murder-suicide, according the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Sunday. At 9:14 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the report of a welfare check in the 10000 block of County...
WISH-TV
Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at gas station on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at a Marathon gas station in the 1500 block of West Thompson Road near the intersection with South Harding Street.
Person shot on east side in critical condition
Person shot on east side of Indianapolis found in critical condition after police officers responded to a report of a person gunfire.
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
WLFI.com
Man arrested after I-65 police chase
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, southeast of 38th Street and Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News the chase started when officers spotted the...
WISH-TV
Man dies, 2 adults hurt when car crashes into tree on Emerson Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two adults were hurt in a car crash Saturday night on Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side, police say. At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a personal injury accident near East 32nd Street on North Emerson Avenue.
WISH-TV
16-year-old Carmel High School student dies after crashing Jeep into building
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student died Sunday morning after he’d crashed a Jeep on Friday into an apartment building, Carmel police say. Michael Jent died from his crash injuries. Carmel Police Department was sent to the crash about 5:19 a.m. Friday at the Olivia...
'Don't shoot' | Fourth IMPD police chase this week ends in couple’s front yard
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night Kara Biernat and Jack Burd were in their living room when they heard an unusual number of sirens outside their home on Watson Road off College Avenue. “This is where we saw like five cops, large guns and shields,” Biernat said as she showed their...
3 people injured in near south side shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.
Man, woman found dead in Avon home in apparent murder-suicide, investigators say
AVON, Ind. — A woman, who had not shown up to work since the end of December, and a man were found dead in an Avon home Saturday morning in what investigators believe to have been a murder-suicide. Hendricks County Captain Amanda Goings said the man and woman are...
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
Special Prosecutor to determine charges in deadly Castleton Mall shooting
The Marion County Prosecutor has recused himself from the case involving the deadly shooting of a teenager outside Castleton Square Mall.
WISH-TV
Mears seeks special prosecutor in fatal shooting of teen at mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County prosecutor has filed a motion seeking a special prosecutor in Tuesday night’s Castleton Square Mall shooting that killed a teenager. Michael Mason Jr., a 16-year-old boy, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting. Also, a 21-year-old man is recovering from four...
Comments / 0