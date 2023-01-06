ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

6-6-6-7

(six, six, six, seven)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday

SUNDAY: A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. By the afternoon the whole state will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a north wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty wit temperatures in the low 30s....
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

New faces and changes coming for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
ARKANSAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Enduring Lawsuit on Arkansas’ Legends Resort and Casino License Close to an End

According to Arkansas Advocate, Judge Timothy Fox is expected to rule on the matter of Legends Resort and Casino and their entitlement to open a new casino in Pope County. The ruling will be made public in the upcoming days, putting an end to the four-year controversy regarding who should be the rightful operator of the fourth authorized casino in Arkansas.
POPE COUNTY, AR
The Associated Press

Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated after 5-year ban

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated by Major League Baseball after serving more than five years of a suspension originally announced as permanent. Now 44, Coppolella began with the Braves in 2006 when he oversaw quantitative analysis and baseball information initiatives. He became general manager following the 2015 season and was suspended on Nov. 21, 2017, after MLB concluded that the team circumvented international signing rules from 2015-17. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB determined that the Braves funneled extra signing bonus money to five players in 2015-16 by giving the funds first to another player considered a foreign professional under baseball’s rules and having the money redistributed to the other five. His reinstatement was first reported by The Athletic.
ATLANTA, GA
arkadelphian.com

NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise

At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Majic 93.3

New Arkansas Laws For 2023 And How They Affect You

As the new year takes shape in the Great State of Arkansas there is a lot to look forward to, a new Governor for instance, but for the outgoing Asa Hutchinson administration and last year's legislative session, there are still several laws going into effect in 2023. Personal Income Taxes.
ARKANSAS STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy