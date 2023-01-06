What about his right to a speedy trial? His rights are being violated even if he shot the cop and I’m not saying he did. This is another way the legal system is messed up.
He didn’t kno it was police for all he knew it was a intruder, smh the judge should get something since he signed off on it, he knew what he was doing when he signed his name smh
this event is so unfortunate. the shooter had a right to defend himself they crossed the threshold of his apartment which gave him a right to defend himself. The shooter wasn't forewarned about the police coming. the police didn't knock so it was either his life or the ones busting into the apartment. maybe they need to review that no knock law as long as residents are able to have a gun. your gonna see more police officers killed with that law. this is a set up for the police to be killed and it violates a gun owners rights.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
