City of Henderson police chief retiring after 30-year career

An official with the City of Henderson announced that their police chief is retiring.

"Police Chief Thedrick Andres today announced his retirement from the City of Henderson," senior public information officer Kathleen Richards said.

Andres announced his retirement Thursday. The city says they congratulate him on his retirement that followed after a 30-year career in law enforcement.

"Among Chief Andres’ accomplishments while leading the Henderson Police Department are establishing the Henderson Police Cadet Academy, constructing a new west substation and breaking ground on a new forensic crime laboratory," Richards said. "We wish Chief Andres bon voyage as he embarks on his next adventure!"