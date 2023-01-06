ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

9-3-9, Wild: 5

(nine, three, nine; Wild: five)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated after 5-year ban

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated by Major League Baseball after serving more than five years of a suspension originally announced as permanent. Now 44, Coppolella began with the Braves in 2006 when he oversaw quantitative analysis and baseball information initiatives. He became general manager following the 2015 season and was suspended on Nov. 21, 2017, after MLB concluded that the team circumvented international signing rules from 2015-17. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB determined that the Braves funneled extra signing bonus money to five players in 2015-16 by giving the funds first to another player considered a foreign professional under baseball’s rules and having the money redistributed to the other five. His reinstatement was first reported by The Athletic.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WATE

Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
GATLINBURG, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order Monday dissolving the special grand jury. The two-page order says the grand jurors completed a final report and that a majority of the county’s superior court judges voted to dissolve the special grand jury. The end of the special grand jury moves the investigation one step closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others. The decision whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury will be up to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Over the course of about six months, the special grand jury has heard testimony from dozens of witnesses, including numerous close Trump associates and assorted high-ranking Georgia state officials. The case is among several around the country that threaten legal peril for the former president as he seeks a second term in 2024.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Narcity

You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There

If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

With venison filling freezers in Tennessee, need a recipe?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you looked in my freezer, you might think I was a really good hunter & fisherman. You'd be wrong, but you might think that. What you should think instead is that I'm lazy, and a poor cook to boot. This year, I've harvested two deer....
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study

Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy