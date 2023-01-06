Mobile Police offering in-person counseling following deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering the public a chance to receive free counseling to “anyone affected by the downtown New Year’s Eve deadly shooting ,” according to a release from the MPD.

The MPD said the Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families who have had trouble coping with the aftermath of the shooting and is “extending its support to the entire community.”

The following is a list of the two in-person counseling sessions available to the public:

Public Safety Memorial Park 2301 Airport Boulevard Saturday, Jan. 7 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

First Precinct 2601 Dauphin Island Parkway Wednesday, Jan. 11 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



You can also call the Lifelines Counseling Services 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 251-473-7273.

“Those who are experiencing trauma, whether directly or indirectly, as a result of the gunfire that rang out, are urged to reach out for support,” reads the release. “Common signs of trauma include fear, anxiety, shock, trouble concentrating or difficulty sleeping.”

MPD said they are working with the city’s trauma-informed care network, Project THRIVE.

