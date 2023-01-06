Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?
Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons
The Arizona Cardinals have decided to move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Sporting News
Jaguars playoff picture: How Jacksonville can clinch AFC South or wild card spot in Week 18
The Jaguars were the NFL's worst team in 2021 under the leadership of Urban Meyer. The change to veteran Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson has made a world of difference. Jacksonville was fighting to avoid the NFL cellar in Week 18 last season. This year, it has a chance to qualify for the postseason.
Seahawks Eavesdrop? Lions Call Out ‘Disrespectful’ Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott didn’t hold back his feelings about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday. And in the process, he could have either made things better or worse for the Seattle Seahawks and their playoff chances.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Sporting News
Damar Hamlin live-tweets Bills' game vs. Patriots from hospital bed: 'OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!'
Damar Hamlin made his return to social media on Saturday, and he's back in full force on Sunday. The Bills safety is live-tweeting from his hospital bed as he watches his team battle the Patriots and fight for playoff seeding. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati...
Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team
Sean Payton is entertaining the possibility of returning to the NFL sideline in 2023, and the former New Orleans Saints coach said on Sunday that he has already spoken with one team. Payton, who currently works as an analyst for FOX, opened up about his situation during Sunday’s edition of “FOX NFL Kickoff.” He confirmed... The post Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
What channel is TCU vs. Georgia on tonight? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 college football championship
Only one game separates Georgia from rarified air in college football: A win over No. 3 TCU would make the top-ranked Bulldogs the first repeat national champions since Alabama in 2011-12. But then, the Horned Frogs — largely considered an afterthought ahead of this College Football Playoff — won't simply...
Sporting News
Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC
The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
NFL Week 18 Best Bets and Predictions
Welcome to week 18 of the 2022-2023 NFL Season. If this is the first time reading one of my articles, welcome to my weekly picks blog! I will give you guys’ predictions for every game in the NFL each week. First, First, First, I will provide predictions in three ways: Straight up (Picking the game’s winner), ATS (Against the Spread), and Over/Under of the total. Then, I will give my three best bets every week in more in-depth, and those will only be ATS; one of them will be my Greene Guarantee of the week. Last Year I had a pretty successful season, so without further ado, let’s get into it!
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
Yardbarker
NFL owners reach decision on proposed playoff changes
NFL owners on Friday voted to approve the one-time changes that will be implemented during the 2022 playoffs. The NFL announced on Thursday that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed due to Damar Hamlin’s injury will not be resumed. That led to a proposal from commissioner Roger Goodell that called for the AFC Championship Game to be played on a neutral site under certain circumstances. The proposal also stated that if the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, home field for the wild-card game between the two teams will be determined by a coin flip.
Sporting News
Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss
The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans
The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins Playoff Picture Clear After Owners Vote
The Miami Dolphins are down to two potential first-round opponents if they reach the postseason
Sporting News
What channel is Lions vs. Packers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 18
Win and in for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. It wasn't long ago when Green Bay's playoff hopes were on life support, but everything has broken the Packers' way since their 4-8 mark following Week 12. Since then, four straight wins have put the Packers in control of their own destiny, with Sunday's game do-or-die for Matt LaFleur's boys.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations.
Comments / 0