ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Judges blast NY Democrats blocking Kathy Hochul top pick Hector LaSalle

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTJKU_0k56GcpW00

Fellow judges say centrist jurist Hector LaSalle — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for chief judge — could fix New York’s COVID-ravaged courts and improve its judiciary system if only progressive Democrats would give him a chance.

“If you want to keep crime down, if you want to keep make sure justice is served … You have to have someone who understands the institution, how it works, how the courts work, and who would understand that better than [LaSalle]?” former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman said.

“That’s how you help human beings: to get their day in court, to get justice,” the liberal ex-judge added.

Lippman explained there is much more to the chief judge job than sitting in court and writing legal opinions, reflecting on his own years managing the court system and its billion-dollar budget from within the rough and tumble of Albany politics.

Such an attention to details by LaSalle – who would become the first Latino to lead the Court of Appeals if confirmed by the state Senate – equally applies to the courtroom, say supporters who include outspoken criminal justice reformers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYgLs_0k56GcpW00
Hector LaSalle cleared a backlog of cases after becoming presiding judge of the Second Department in 2021.
New York State Bar Association

Even Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez defended LaSalle’s record, telling The Post, “I am intimately familiar with Judge LaSalle’s extensive judicial record finding for those who have been failed by our criminal legal system.

“He has repeatedly found for defendants who have been deprived of a fair trial due to misconduct or error by prosecutors, ineffective assistance of defense counsel, or flawed decisions by trial judges,” he added.

Yet, activists, union leaders and at least a dozen Democratic state senators are opposing his nomination by what Lippman called “cherry-picking” a handful of controversial rulings while ignoring his ability to streamline the court system amid rising crime.

That legislative acumen was a key reason why Hochul chose LaSalle in the first place out of seven candidates screened by a state panel.

“Governor Hochul has been clear that she is focused on getting our courts functioning as efficiently and effectively as possible to help ensure safety and justice for all New Yorkers, and Judge LaSalle’s extensive experience shows he is the best person to do exactly that,” Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays told The Post Thursday.

LaSalle quickly made a name for himself as a fair-minded jurist after joining the Second Department eight years ago, according to judicial colleagues past and present.

He soon got credit for administrative smarts as well following his 2021 appointment by ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to preside over the Second Department that now has nearly two dozen judges, hundreds of employees and a $69 million budget.

“The court was in very dire straits at that point,” longtime appellate judge William Mastro told The Post. “To say the morale was low is an understatement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQaJZ_0k56GcpW00
Progressive legislators like Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris oppose LaSalle’s nomination.
AP

But things turned around after LaSalle got to work cutting administrative fat, firing ineffective personnel and clearing a backlog of thousands of cases despite lacking a full roster of nearly two dozen judges under his watch, according to fellow judges.

A knack for listening as well as experience on both sides of the judicial bench won the former Suffolk prosecutor a growing number of fans among criminal defenders, prosecutors, judges and staff who keep the courts running.

“If he’s asking you to do something, it’s only because he’s done it before and he’s working twice as hard as you. He’s got a lot of credibility with his colleagues – a lot of credibility. I don’t think you’ll ever run into anybody who has ever worked with him who has a different opinion,” Mastro added.

Supporters say LaSalle could similarly inspire confidence in the state’s highest court following the resignation of ex-Chief Judge Janet DiFiore under a cloud of scandal last year.

“This guy is as balanced a judge as I’ve ever seen,” a sitting state court judge told The Post. “He’s no dying heart liberal, but he is no rightwing ideologue. He looks at the facts of the case and applies the applicable law,”

His lefty critics argue that his confirmation for a 14-year term would tilt the seven-member court rightwards, especially on testy issues like limiting cash bail that progressives argue make the criminal justice system more fair for people accused of crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WBoM_0k56GcpW00
Jonathan Lippman, a former chief judge, says LaSalle has the managerial chops to make state courts hum after pandemic disruptions.
AP

“A careful and somewhat closer look at those cases does not actually show LaSalle to be the ideological conservative that his opponents claim,” Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre wrote in an analysis of LaSalle’s judicial record released Thursday.

Hochul meanwhile has highlighted how an effective leader of the state courts could help spare many New Yorkers unnecessary jail time by making the court system work more efficiently after several years of pandemic-related disruptions.

Pending misdemeanor and felony cases have increased 55% and 17%, she noted in a Dec. 23 op-ed while arguing how his leadership qualities could save many people safe from rising crime and unnecessary incarceration alike.

“The pandemic took a major toll on the operations of the courts and our new chief judge must work aggressively to return court activity, especially criminal proceedings, to pre-pandemic levels to protect public safety,” Hochul said.

If confirmed by the state Senate, LaSalle would also make history as the first Latino chief judge.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVrSp_0k56GcpW00 Asian-American GOP’s Lester Chang ‘ready to fight’ for seat upon swearing-in as Dems target his residency

Legislators have never rejected a gubernatorial pick for chief judge.

But that could change this time around given the number of far left-leaning Democratic state senators opposing his nomination and a recent rules tweak by their legislative supermajority to pack the Judiciary Committee with potential no votes ahead of a confirmation hearing.

“The outgoing chief has been deemed by many to be the worst Court of Appeals administration in modern history and a number of us are anxious to see the court regain his stature and get back on trace,” Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris told WNYC Thursday.

“I don’t think this is a close call. Justice LaSalle represents the status quo on this Court of Appeals,” he added.

Roughly 50 out of 63 members – including more than two dozen Democrats – of the state Senate have yet to publicly say whether they will support or oppose his nomination.

While LaSalle lacks the unabashed progressive credentials to overcome opposition from the political left, labor unions, and some Democratic senators supporters say his leadership skills ought to make state senators think twice before rejecting him in the end.

“One of the things I found about him is that this guy, even when you’re getting nonsense from the other side,” the sitting state court judge said.

“He’s so patient, and willing to listen and try to decipher where there’s a good idea and try to elaborate on it, and execute it, and no matter who it comes from which is what you want from an administrator.”

Additional reporting by Carl Campanile.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Hochul personally lobbying NY Dems as she tries to secure Hector LaSalle as top judge

Gov. Kathy Hochul is personally lobbying key Dem state senators to back her controversial nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle for top New York jurist — warning at least one she will “remember” who’s with her. Hochul and her staff are desperately trying to salvage her choice of LaSalle as he battles intense opposition from lefty pols, who could succeed in making her the first-ever governor to have her judicial pick to lead the state’s highest court rejected, some of the pols told The Post. The lobbied lawmakers include several Democratic members of the state Senate’s powerful Judiciary Committee – the panel charged...
wnynewsnow.com

Senator George Borello Takes Oath of Office in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — Senator George Borrello was sworn in as the representative for New York’s 57th State Senate District last week, and says he is looking forward to addressing the many important issues facing our state right now. Borello says his priorities are centered around...
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

NY Democrats won’t boot GOP Assemblyman Lester Chang

Democrats controlling the New York Assembly will not seek to overturn the result of a Brooklyn race that saw a Republican oust a veteran legislator over a residency snafu. Lester Chang will keep the seat for which he was just sworn in this week after Democrats raised questions about whether he established a legal residency to Brooklyn in time before the November election. “After careful review, the vast majority of our members have significant concerns about the truthfulness of Mr. Chang’s documentary evidence and testimony regarding his compliance with the New York State Constitution,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. “Although it is...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for ‘binding arbitration’ for NYC nurses

Gov. Kathy Hochul steps in on the potential nurses strike in New York City, asking for “binding arbitration.”. “For weeks now, we have been working tirelessly with our partners in New York City to broker negotiations between the nurses and affected hospitals and our efforts have achieved significant progress,” she wrote in a statement Sunday, citing that other hospitals called off their strikes for Monday. "Yet there remain outstanding issues at Montefiore and Mount Sinai and I am now calling for binding arbitration so that all parties can swiftly reach a resolution.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

If moderates don’t rally behind Gov. Hochul and her chief judge pick, the hard left will rule the state

In a bid to utterly neuter Gov. Kathy Hochul at the start of her first elected term, the hard left is maneuvering to kill her nomination of Hector LaSalle to become the state’s top judge. It shows that the Democratic Party’s pro-crime, socialist minority is determined to rule New York with an iron hand. If the gambit works, Hochul becomes the first governor in state history to see his or her nominee for chief judge at the Court of Appeals rejected. Such is the Legislature’s gratitude for the ginormous pay hike she just OK’d, and for her willingness to roll...
New York Post

Dems hoping for a George Santos exit, special election in LI

New York Democrats are licking their chops at the possibility of a special election in Long Island should freshman GOP Rep. George Santos be forced from Congress — while Republicans are girding for the worst. Santos’ victory in the Queens/North Shore district — one of the biggest Republican upsets in the nation during the 2022 midterms — quickly became a morass after news broke that the fresh-faced Congressman was a serial liar. Santos now faces a swirl of questions about his financial disclosures — and the origins of a $705,000 loan he made to his campaign. “I am pretty confident that...
96.1 The Eagle

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
westsidenewsny.com

New law requires carpet producers to take extended responsibilities

On December 30, Governor Hochul signed A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Sweet rent-control deal poses a blatant conflict of interest for new Assembly Housing chief Linda Rosenthal

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week named Linda Rosenthal to chair the new Housing Committee, which gets her an added $12,500 stipend on top of the new $142,000 base salary — and also sets up a blatant conflict of interest, since she’s lived in a rent-stabilized Upper West Side apartment since 1984. What, did you think rent control was only supposed to help the poor? Fact is, most beneficiaries are well above the poverty line: You typically have to pay someone off to get a rate-stabilized unit. We can’t say exactly what rent Rosenthal pays, but the math (assuming her landlord hiked...
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Sues Former CEO of Celsius Cryptocurrency Platform for Defrauding Investors

Alex Mashinsky Lied to Investors, Concealed Celsius’s Dire Financial Condition,. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James on January, 5th filed a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, a co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network LLC and its related entities (Celsius), for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors, including more than 26,000 New Yorkers, out of billions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency. The lawsuit alleges that Mashinsky repeatedly made false and misleading statements about Celsius’s safety to encourage investors to deposit billions of dollars in digital assets onto the platform. As Celsius lost hundreds of millions of dollars of assets in risky investments, Mashinsky misrepresented and concealed Celsius’s deteriorating financial condition. Mashinsky also failed to register as a salesperson for Celsius and as a securities and commodities dealer. Attorney General James’ lawsuit seeks to ban Mashinsky from doing business in New York and require him to pay damages, restitution, and disgorgement.
longisland.com

Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former Nursing Home Employee for Raping a Resident

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in Rochester in September 2021, where he formerly worked as a housekeeper. This morning in Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision. In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, and other lower-level offenses.
ROCHESTER, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul has until Jan. 30 on Grieving Families Act

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The family of Raelynn Rosemary Huber celebrated her 3rd birthday last week. But Raelynn wasn't there to celebrate with them. "We had a cake with her ashes seated where she should be: surrounded by all her family that loves her, and that was very hard and that's not ever going to stop," her grandmother Bernadette Smith said.
New York Post

West Virginia journalist fired after investigating alleged abuse at state facilities

A West Virginia journalist was fired last month after exposing alleged abuse of disabled people in the state’s health agency. Amelia Ferrell Knisely said she had been warned to stop reporting on allegations that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was hiding information on the treatment of disabled persons in state care in the weeks before she was let go from her part-time job at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. “I was let go from my job at WVPB last week following threats from DHHR about my reporting on DHHR’s treatment of people with disabilities,” she wrote on Twitter Dec....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

PBA, lawmakers ready for state budget fight over vetoed retirement bill

Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill for a second time that would allow environmental, park and university police be eligible for retirement after 20 years like other police officers in New York. In her veto message, the governor said the legislation was more appropriate for the state budget. Those...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
72K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy