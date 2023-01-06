ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should Investors Buy Macy's (M) Stock Before the Holliday Season?

M - Free Report) shares continue to climb farther above their September lows. Still trading 28% from its highs, this week’s Black Friday shopping weekend could continue boosting Macy’s stock. More and more investors may be wondering if it’s time to buy the department store stock. Let’s...
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

STNG - Free Report) closed at $49.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DUK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $103.70, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TNK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.23, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023

(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Reasons Why Gambling.com (GAMB) Stock is an Attractive Pick

GAMB - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock gained 22.7% compared with the 20% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company has a strong operating model, which is helping it...
Burlington Stores (BURL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BURL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $223.91, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Heading into today, shares of the discount...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th

CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now

NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

ETD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.40, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the home furnishings...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Jabil, Inc. (JBL) is a Trending Stock

JBL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this electronics manufacturer have returned -0.2%, compared to...
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PSEC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.06, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

LPLA - Free Report) closed at $222.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

NOC - Free Report) closed at $521.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ORCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.99, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
Marathon Oil (MRO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.65, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
Best Buy (BBY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BBY - Free Report) closed at $83.04, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had lost...
Clearwater Paper (CLW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CLW - Free Report) closed at $37.19, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 6.49% in...
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMEH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...

