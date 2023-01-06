ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department decertified

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsX39_0k56GOfS00

McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department decertified 00:20

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - The McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department said it's been decertified.

In a Facebook post , the department said it was notified on Thursday of its decertification by the borough of McKees Rocks.

"Residents of The McKees Rocks Borough, we would like to thank you for your trust in allowing us to serve your community for the last 40 years," the fire department wrote in its post.

The department said the borough is recognizing Presston Volunteer Fire Department in Stowe Township as their fire service, effective immediately.

The department did not give a reason for the decertification.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Robinson Township Mexican restaurant hit with consumer alert

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mexican restaurant in Robinson Township was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the Plaza Azteca on Sutherland Drive after an inspection on Wednesday. The report lists multiple violations, including meat held at unsafe temperatures between 52 and...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Turnpike tolls increase for 15th straight year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, if you're planning on taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you'll be paying a little bit more. Today marks the 15th straight year that tolls have increased. They're increasing by 5% for both EZ-Pass and toll-by-plate drivers. For most drivers, the car toll will see a 10-cent increase from $1.70 to $1.80. As for toll-by-plate drivers, it will increase from $4.10 to $4.40. The increase is needed to meet funding and capital improvement obligations. Also this week, a new state law goes into effect that suspends the registration of Pennsylvania drivers who owe $250 or more in turnpike tolls. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
FOX59

Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

You butter believe it: 1,000 pounds of butter makes up 2023 Farm Show sculpture

HARRISBURG (KDKA) -- The big butter sculpture is back for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.The long-standing tradition is crafted from 1,000 pounds of butter donated by the "Land O'Lakes" plant in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.The new sculpture shows several generations of a Pennsylvania dairy farm family.It was created by sculptors Jim Victor and his wife, Marie Pelton.This year's farm show theme is "Rooted in Progress."After the farm show, the butter will be turned into renewable energy at a farm in Juniata County. You can see the savory sculpture in-person at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, starting Saturday.For more information on the Pennsylvania Farm Show, visit this link. 
CARLISLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Callers sick of Bryan Kohberger coverage

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Could Talkback take a turn for the positive?. One caller has a suggestion for us on how to make things a little lighter. Another has a problem with dry January. But first, Talkbackers accuse us of being repeat offenders. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy