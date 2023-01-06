Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan youth organization rallying to end gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young people in the Dothan community are speaking out against gun violence. The group Time Youth Dothan held a rally in front of the Houston County Courthouse to spread their message. Young men prayed together and held signs with words of encouragement to turn to faith...
wtvy.com
Construction on Ross Clark Circle at McDonald’s intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The eastern leg of the McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway intersection at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Monday as part of a construction project. The January 9 project, which will be performed by MidSouth Construction, will involve the removal of...
Graceville School student population rises for first time in years
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County school that many feared would close now appears to have turned things around. Since Hurricane Michael, Graceville School had experienced a steady decline in the student population. Last May, Jackson County Superintendent Steve Benton said if the K-12 school couldn’t get its numbers back up, they would have […]
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
wdhn.com
Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a proactive approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high visibility. Chief...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wtvy.com
2023 Baseball and Softball registrations in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Registration for 2023 spring baseball and softball programs in Dothan are opening up and are expected to run until the end of the month. Dothan Leisure Service’s program, which offers a baseball league for kids 13 to 14-years-old and softball leagues for children 5 to 15-years-old, will open up online registration on Monday, January 16. The registration period will run through Saturday, January 21.
wdhn.com
Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter speaks out about father hit by car in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An awful start to the year for Sara Thompkins who lost her father Jerry Thompkins after he was hit by a car in Enterprise three days before the new year. “I never thought out of all the ways he would pass it would be like...
wtvy.com
These roads will be resurfaced in 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
wtvy.com
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
wtvy.com
‘The world needs you’ Postpartum depression survivor shares journey
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One in eight women experience postpartum depression after giving birth, that’s according to the CDC. Some of those new mothers are right here in the Wiregrass, one of them being Laura Benefield who was diagnosed in 2017. “There is support out there and the world...
elba-clipper.com
Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
ELBA VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES ALONG HWY. 203 IN ELBA…It was a busy late afternoon early evening for emergency responders in Elba on Monday, Jan. 2, as grass fires and multiple traffic accidents were reported. At 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elba dispatch received a report of multiple grass fires along the side of the road on Hwy. 203 in Elba near the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. This photo (made by a local business owner) shows Elba firefighters working to extinguish one of those grass fires just west of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. Witnesses in the area reported there were at least four different grass fires burning at the same time in this general area along Hwy. 203 when firefighters arrived on scene. A short time later, at 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident was reported near 1351 E Davis Street in Elba, and only 30 minutes later another traffic accident was reported at 1335 E Davis Street in Elba. Then, at 10:21 p.m. last night, another traffic accident was reported at 15299 Hwy 87, Elba. No further details from these incidents was available as of press time this week.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
955wtvy.com
An Arrest in a Deadly Dothan Shooting
Dothan Police say they have made an arrest after a deadly shooting Monday. Cops say the 9-1-1 call came in for a possible suicide at the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road. After an investigation, Justin Marchozzi, the person who called police was arrested for murder. A motive is unknown.
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
wdhn.com
Calm start to the week before storms move in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers will be possible later this evening and into the early part of the overnight as a weak cold front swings through the region. Any rain that moves in will be out of here before sunrise. Lows tonight will be relatively warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents only drop into the upper 40s.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Roadway reopened after tractor-trailer crash causes road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A tractor-trailer crash has temporarily blocked traffic on Highway 87 in Coffee County. The crash occurred on Thursday, January 5, at approximately 1:41 p.m. near mile marker 45, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. No injuries have been reported from the crash. The road...
