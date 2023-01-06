ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov selected for 2023 NHL All-Star Game

By Chip Alexander
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jg4Wm_0k56FiA500

Everyone seems to agree Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes has the makings of an NHL star.

Those in NHL hockey operations agree, selecting the power forward to represent the Hurricanes in the 2023 All-Star Game. For Svechnikov, 22, it will be his first all-star appearance.

“It’s huge, kind of a dream to be there,” Svechnikov said Wednesday night. “As a kid I was watching that, and I would never think I was going to go there.”

Svechnikov, who has a team-leading 19 goals for the Metropolitan Division leaders, will compete for the Metro division team. Other members of the Metro team announced Thursday: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Alex Ovechkin (Washington), Jack Hughes (New Jersey), Johnny Gaudreau (Columbus), Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia), Brock Nelson (Islanders). and Igor Shesterkin (Rangers).

The other members of the Metro team and other divisional teams will be chosen by a fan vote that began Thursday night and runs through Jan 14.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be held Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Florida, and hosted by the Florida Panthers.

It will be a three-game tournament of 3-on-3 play. Each team will have nine skaters and two goalies.

