Yakima County, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now

YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers

YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima

It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
YAKIMA, WA

