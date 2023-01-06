Read full article on original website
‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now
YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers
The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
Public vigil honoring Lucian Munguia set for Saturday at Yakima church
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who disappeared from a Yakima park and captured the heart of the community, will be honored Saturday at a public vigil. “It would be really awesome to see all the people who loved Lucian, who were touched by Lucian,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mom. “And it would just be such a great...
Yakima hospital at capacity, ER full of patients with nowhere else to go
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is at capacity and they’re using the emergency department for the extra patients, but on Thursday, 19 out of their 24 ER beds were occupied by people waiting for a room to open up. “Almost every bed has somebody who doesn’t belong in an ER, so the only way you can take new patients...
nbcrightnow.com
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima
It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
