Welcome to the first weekend of the new year. Now that you have officially recovered from the holiday weekend, it’s time to get back out there and enjoy activities around the city. The Pubpass kick-off party is happening this weekend. You can cheer on the Packers, Bucks, Golden Eagles and Admirals this weekend. All those participating in a dry January can check out N/A Day. The Great Midwest RV show is back in town. All future brides and grooms can head on over to the Wisconsin Wedding Show. Times Cinema is bringing another month full of special film screenings. Celebrate the birthdays of Elvis and David Bowie at Club Garibaldi’s annual bash. This is only scratching the surface. Dive into our guide to see what else is in store this weekend!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO