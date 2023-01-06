ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO | Honoring the memory of Rev. Jerome Repenshek

West Bend, WI – Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Rev. Jerome Repenshek during a ceremony Thursday morning at Holy Angels Church in West Bend, WI. Repenshek, 85, was celebrated as a priest who always shared a message of compassion and hope. All the bishops had some good interactions with him. Their presence reflected that.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

RSV, heart surgeries; Milwaukee girl home after months in hospital

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother did not know if her baby would make it after three open-heart surgeries and two months in the hospital. Tierra Riser said it's something that changed her life forever, and something people need to take seriously. It was Christmas in January for Riser's three daughters...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview January 5-8, 2023

Welcome to the first weekend of the new year. Now that you have officially recovered from the holiday weekend, it’s time to get back out there and enjoy activities around the city. The Pubpass kick-off party is happening this weekend. You can cheer on the Packers, Bucks, Golden Eagles and Admirals this weekend. All those participating in a dry January can check out N/A Day. The Great Midwest RV show is back in town. All future brides and grooms can head on over to the Wisconsin Wedding Show. Times Cinema is bringing another month full of special film screenings. Celebrate the birthdays of Elvis and David Bowie at Club Garibaldi’s annual bash. This is only scratching the surface. Dive into our guide to see what else is in store this weekend!
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
On Milwaukee

Malort-flavored ice cream returns to Purple Door

Purple Door Ice Cream first introduced Malort ice cream in 2020, and as of this week, it's once again available at both the Walker's Point and the Mequon location – until it runs out. "We'll definitely have it through the weekend, but when it's gone it's gone," says Purple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Independent Record Stores Take Milwaukee

New independently owned record stores are popping up in Milwaukee after The Exclusive Company, America’s oldest full-line independent record store chain, permanently closed all locations after 66 years of business. Cameron Knoll has the story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Domestic violence leads to shooting death of Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 3rd and Mineral on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 11:50 p.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Police say this shooting is related to domestic violence. This...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Midwest Snocross Hartford Race | By Steve Sweeney

January 8, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing reached new heights this weekend as Midwest Snocross Series completed its second-ever Hartford Race. Midwest Snocross Inc. President Dan Schmitz said the Hartford Race reached a record 194 racers on Saturday, which was also a circuit record. Schmitz...
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How Does Milwaukee’s Mayor Proclaim 300 Days a Year?

It’s been just over a year since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson assumed the role of acting Mayor after ex-Mayor Tom Barrett moved to Luxembourg to serve as a U.S. Ambassador. Despite his short tenure, Johnson and his crew have made a serious effort to celebrate important people, places and events of the city through the mayoral proclamation process.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened

MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE, WI

