East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State DL reveals Pac-12 transfer destination

One former Michigan State defensive lineman and a veteran contributor for the Spartans is leaving East Lansing. The player is Dashaun Mallory, a former 3-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class out of Illinois. He entered the transfer portal early in December and revealed his new destination on Sunday. For...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State holds on for gritty rivalry win vs. Michigan

Michigan State and Michigan renewed their rivalry series on the hardwood Saturday afternoon. While neither team operated at a particularly efficient level, Tom Izzo’s Spartans held on for a tough 59-53 win. A big story for the Spartans in the win was the work of Malik Hall. Hall has...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball managers take rivalry matchup vs. MSU managers in East Lansing

Michigan’s basketball managers started a crucial rivalry weekend off on the right foot for the Wolverines. Friday evening, Michigan’s managers faced off against the managers from Michigan State in East Lansing. The full rosters for both teams will be in action Saturday afternoon, but it was the group of managers from Ann Arbor that carried the evening.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo details a sloppy, yet crucial win over rival Michigan

Tom Izzo knows that not all wins are pretty, but a win is a win. The Spartans took down the Michigan Wolverines 59-53 and improved to 11-4 on the season Saturday afternoon. After toughing one out over his rival, Michigan State’s iconic head coach said the win “was a tough game to officiate, a tough game to coach, a tough game to watch. A beautiful game to win.”
ANN ARBOR, MI

