Former Michigan State DL reveals Pac-12 transfer destination
One former Michigan State defensive lineman and a veteran contributor for the Spartans is leaving East Lansing. The player is Dashaun Mallory, a former 3-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class out of Illinois. He entered the transfer portal early in December and revealed his new destination on Sunday. For...
Nick Samac, Michigan State starting center, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nick Samac is a veteran piece for the Michigan State offense and the team’s starting center in 2022. On Sunday, he revealed his plans to come back for one final year with the Spartans, giving the offensive line a key piece for the 2023 season. “Spartan Nation, I have...
Michigan State fans don TCU shirts in Breslin Center during matchup with Michigan
The Michigan State-Michigan rivalry is one of the most intense and heated in college sports. The rivalry never sleeps, and a pair of Spartan fans decided to have some fun directed at the Wolverines. During Saturday’s basketball game in the Breslin Center, a pair of MSU fans donned TCU shirts...
Michigan State holds on for gritty rivalry win vs. Michigan
Michigan State and Michigan renewed their rivalry series on the hardwood Saturday afternoon. While neither team operated at a particularly efficient level, Tom Izzo’s Spartans held on for a tough 59-53 win. A big story for the Spartans in the win was the work of Malik Hall. Hall has...
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
Key defensive starter for Michigan State enters transfer portal, per school spokesman
It was a rough season for Michigan State, as the Spartans went 5-7 overall, 3-6 in conference play, and failed to become bowl eligible. Things haven’t been much easier for the Spartans in the offseason, as a Michigan State player pled guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a skirmish in the stadium tunnels after the Michigan matchup.
Hunter Dickinson hangs on rim for extended moment following warm-up dunk in East Lansing
Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines are in East Lansing for a rivalry matchup on Saturday. Already knowing he will be a villain, Dickinson provided a moment during warmups that was not well-received inside the Breslin Center. As Dickinson slammed home one dunk in warmups, he hung onto the rim...
Michigan basketball managers take rivalry matchup vs. MSU managers in East Lansing
Michigan’s basketball managers started a crucial rivalry weekend off on the right foot for the Wolverines. Friday evening, Michigan’s managers faced off against the managers from Michigan State in East Lansing. The full rosters for both teams will be in action Saturday afternoon, but it was the group of managers from Ann Arbor that carried the evening.
Tom Izzo details a sloppy, yet crucial win over rival Michigan
Tom Izzo knows that not all wins are pretty, but a win is a win. The Spartans took down the Michigan Wolverines 59-53 and improved to 11-4 on the season Saturday afternoon. After toughing one out over his rival, Michigan State’s iconic head coach said the win “was a tough game to officiate, a tough game to coach, a tough game to watch. A beautiful game to win.”
Malik Hall suffers apparent injury in closing moments of first half vs. Michigan
Malik Hall just recently returned to action for Michigan State, but he was looking good early against Michigan. After proving to be a catalyst in the first half of action, he was injured right before the halftime buzzer. Competing for a loose ball, Hall took a hip check and foul...
