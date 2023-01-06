Tom Izzo knows that not all wins are pretty, but a win is a win. The Spartans took down the Michigan Wolverines 59-53 and improved to 11-4 on the season Saturday afternoon. After toughing one out over his rival, Michigan State’s iconic head coach said the win “was a tough game to officiate, a tough game to coach, a tough game to watch. A beautiful game to win.”

