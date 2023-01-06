Read full article on original website
Where I Work: VIA Metropolitan Transit
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Nearly a decade ago, I decided...
Weather and airline troubles stifle airport’s upward passenger count trajectory
At San Antonio International Airport and across the nation, the recent holiday travel season looked promising — until it wasn’t. With a record number of passengers taking to the air, it appeared the gift of recovery would be delivered to the industry after two years of suppressed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Antonio City officials owe the public more accountability on major bond projects
New Year’s memo to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council and City Manager Erik Walsh: You have to do better by citizens and local businesses in 2023. Readers frustrated and detoured daily by the city’s multiple major capital projects underway for so long in the urban core are not alone. Several city employees, who have spoken to me on the condition they won’t be named, say misgivings about the status of some 2017 bond projects is a problem inside City Hall.
Landry’s to partner with city on multimillion-dollar repairs to Tower of the Americas
Restaurant operator Landry’s will partner with the City of San Antonio in making millions of dollars worth of critical repairs to the Tower of the Americas, a city spokeswoman said Friday. The announcement comes just a week before contractor bids were due in response to a request for proposals...
As 88th Legislature convenes, Bexar County and San Antonio have lengthy agendas
As state lawmakers head to Austin on Tuesday, Bexar County and City of San Antonio officials have laid out their goals for what they want — and more importantly don’t want — out of the 88th Legislature. “Texas cities traditionally play defense during the legislative session,” said...
San Antonio Report names Michelle Lugalia-Hollon and Marina Alderete Gavito to board of directors
Michelle Lugalia-Hollon, a former director of policy for the mayor’s office with extensive nonprofit foundation experience, and Marina Alderete Gavito, executive director of SA Digital Connects, have joined the San Antonio Report’s board of directors. Lugalia-Hollon and Gavito join seven other local leaders, including Chairman A.J. Rodriguez, in...
Where I Live: Dignowity Hill
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Fresh off local wins, San Antonio’s Hispanic Chamber sets sights on the Texas Legislature
Huddled in the City Hall meeting room last June, members of the Small Business Advisory Commission (SBAC) made impassioned pleas to defend their work to the City Council’s Economic and Workforce Development Committee. After months of work crafting a plan for the city to spend $31 million helping small...
CPS Energy must first be reliable
San Antonians who hunkered down over the Christmas weekend, nervous they might lose power during the four-day hard freeze, recognize that CPS Energy must, above all else, be reliable. The citizen members of the utility’s Rate Advisory Committee, which I chair, came to the same conclusion last year as part...
Reader’s choice: 2022’s top stories
As the United States entered its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, a weary public, including San Antonio readers, looked to distance itself from the topic. While three COVID-related stories were among 2021’s top 10 stories list, none appeared among 2022’s final tally. Instead, San Antonio Report readers were drawn to stories about government and politics, the migrant crisis and San Antonio’s favorite coach.
St. Mary’s University gets $5.5M federal boost for under-construction Innovation Center
St. Mary’s University, the 170-year-old Catholic liberal arts college on the city’s West Side, announced Thursday it will receive $5.5 million in federal funding to help complete its Blank Sheppard Innovation Center. Construction on the three-story center, which broke ground in October last year, is expected to be...
San Antonio-area VA services gearing up for expanded veteran benefits tied to toxic exposure
Robert Saucedo sits in a straight-back chair holding a 1964 photo of himself in fatigues with a handgun holstered on his hip. Also on his lap is a form showing his proof of service and a certificate stating he fought in the battle in Vietnam that was immortalized in the book and movie, We Were Soldiers Once … and Young.
San Antonio obstetrician: Abortion ban complicates high-risk pregnancy care
For doctors who work with high-risk pregnancies, Texas’ abortion ban has added an extra layer of pressure and paperwork when making life-or-death decisions. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Texas’ trigger law banned nearly all abortions starting on Aug. 25 and added criminal charges for doctors, who could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 for an illegal abortion.
Migrant center gets new name and approach with Catholic Charities at the helm
After a day of volunteering at the San Antonio migrant center, Antonio Fernandez will often grab a blanket and choose a cot in the resting area among dozens of asylum seekers. There, Fernandez, the CEO of Catholic Charities, which took over operation of the center on Oct. 1 from the City of San Antonio, listens to migrants’ stories.
Blayne Tucker leaves a legacy of music advocacy and devotion to family
San Antonio has lost one of its fiercest music advocates. Blayne Scott Tucker died suddenly on Friday, Dec. 30, at age 42 while with friends. The cause of death is unknown. Tucker’s mother, Camille Gray, said Emergency Medical Services responders attended to him quickly but were unable to revive him.
Martinez Fischer: ‘Hopefully San Antonio’s priorities will become our state’s priorities’
Once able to boast one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state — former Republican House Speaker Joe Straus — San Antonio’s 10-member House delegation held just a single committee chair in the 2021 legislative session. When those lawmakers return to Austin in January they’ll still...
Death by progress: San Antonio taking on more construction than it can handle
Progress can be a dirty word. Places like North St. Mary’s Street, North New Braunfels Avenue, Broadway, Fredericksburg Road, Main Avenue and the mind-boggling construction zone formerly known as downtown are fantastic examples of what happens when we don’t consider the costs of too much progress all at once.
‘Going to give it my all’: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai ushers in new era
Former state District Judge Peter Sakai was sworn into his new role as Bexar County judge on Sunday, marking the county’s first change in leadership in more than two decades. Roughly 300 family members, friends and colleagues packed both the first and second-floor galleries of the Double Height Courtroom...
The top how-tos of 2022: Tips and advice on everything from music to your taxes
The mother of all life hacks at the San Antonio Report is what we call Live Like a Local, and it’s a handy compilation of maps and insider info on what makes San Antonio unique and authentic. But as the team of reporters worked to keep you informed of...
San Antonio welcomes 2023 with a bang
Tens of thousands of attendees rang in the new year downtown for the Celebrate SA New Year’s Eve countdown. Fireworks exploded over downtown San Antonio and the surrounding neighborhoods to mark the start of 2023.
