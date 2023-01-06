Man allegedly hits woman in head with blunt object: University Heights Police Blotter

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities are investigating what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide that left a man dead and 21-year-old woman with critical injuries. On Saturday night, Cleveland police responded to gunshots at 6405 Gertrude Ave in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood. A 28-year-old white man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while a woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to her neck and chin. There is no word on the relationship between the two people.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO