Man allegedly hits woman in head with blunt object: University Heights Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
Baffled owner finds missing car moved, locked and undamaged: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Grand theft, Shopping Plaza:. A woman reported someone stole her vehicle from the parking lot 9:16 p.m. Dec. 21. She called the police station the following day after finding it parked behind a building on East Washington Street. Police met her there and found the car parked, locked and undamaged.
Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
Cars stolen, break-in suspect arrested: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Warren Road. A caller at 7:14 a.m. on Dec. 24 reported he left his car running while he went into the store at the Speedway gas station. The car was stolen while he was inside, according to a police event report. Breaking and...
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
Officers find suspected marijuana residue inside OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Brookpark Road. Several callers to the North Olmsted Police Department at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 reported a Chevrolet Impala was driving erratically on Brookpark Road. The car reportedly stopped in the middle of the road, and then drove over the curb before...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man dead in attempted murder-suicide; woman, dog shot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
Car and driver both a bit tipsy lying on their sides: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 31 went to the intersection at Smith Road regarding a rollover crash. They found a car on its passenger side after apparently striking a signal box. The driver was inside the car on the passenger side. She was crying, but alert and responsive. An officer...
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
Rollover crash on I-90 results in no injuries: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Failure to control: I-90 Officers at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on I-90 eastbound just west of Columbia Road. No one was injured when the pickup truck left the highway and struck the concrete median, causing it to overturn. The highway was closed while the crash was cleaned up. The 59-year-old Parma Heights male driver was cited with failure to control.
cleveland19.com
Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed. LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get...
21-year-old in critical condition, 28-year-old dead after attempted murder-suicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities are investigating what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide that left a man dead and 21-year-old woman with critical injuries. On Saturday night, Cleveland police responded to gunshots at 6405 Gertrude Ave in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood. A 28-year-old white man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while a woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to her neck and chin. There is no word on the relationship between the two people.
Three Kias targeted for theft; Facebook scammer takes woman for $245,000: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Attempted grand theft vehicle, criminal damaging: Glenway Drive, Engle Road, Cynthia Drive. Someone peeled the steering column of a 2015 Kia Sorento parked outside an apartment building on Glenway. It happened between 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26. There were no signs...
Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
Cleveland police investigating homicide of 57-year-old man
A 57-year-old man was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon, Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5.
Drunk driver crashes car, asks police for help, then threatens police in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An intoxicated Eastlake man, 39, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Dec. 24 after he left the scene of a car crash and threatened police. Details about the crash, which occurred in the area of Ohio 237, were unavailable. After the crash, the man drove eastbound on Snow Road. His Ford Focus nearly hit a fire engine, which was responding to the crash, head-on.
WFMJ.com
Austintown Police searching for missing female
Austintown Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman. According to a post on the Austintown Police Department's Facebook page, Christine Hutchinson-Toth is missing. Police tell 21 News that Toth is homeless and is frequently seen on the west side. Police say Toth's family has not...
Are they connected? Local police investigate latest target in string of luxury car thefts
Police agencies across Northeast Ohio are trying to figure out if the same group of brazen thieves are stealing luxury vehicles from high-end dealerships.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0