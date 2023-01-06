Coco Shrimp in Fort Worth Expanding Footprint

It looks like Coco Shrimp in Fort Worth will undergo renovations to expand its current footprint. The Fort Worth location at 318 Bryan Ave. is expected to expand into an adjacent space.

Construction could begin later this month to expand the kitchen and dining area and finish out the interior of the neighboring space. According to a recent project filing, the renovations could wrap up this spring.

Fort Worth diners will have more room to enjoy the simple Coco Shrimp menu, which features shrimp plates served with rice and salad or tacos. The Coco Shrimp option is hand-battered and breaded with coconut flakes and fried. Flavors for sauteed shrimp include butter garlic, lemon herb, sweet and spicy, and spicy. For dessert, you can try Mochi, which is a thin, chewy dough filled with ice cream.

Coco Shrimp first started as a food truck in 2017 and now has multiple locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The Hawaiian-style shrimp restaurant is owned by Isaac Hadley , founder, and his brother-in-law Jordan Barrus .

Diners can currently enjoy the restaurant’s savory shrimp at two Fort Worth locations, in Watauga , and in Denton . What Now Dallas earlier reported that another location is planned for Keller .

