Four suspects in custody in connection with Ohio homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested.

Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the death of Thomas Hritzo III are in custody after either being arrested or turning themselves in.

Investigators previously identified four juveniles all between the ages of 14 and 17 as suspects in Hritzo’s death. NBC4 only names minors suspected of crimes when police are actively searching for them or if they have been charged as adults.

They were wanted after police were called to an injury related accident on Dec. 3, 2022 at Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive, near Dublin. Police found Hritzo in his car, where he was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day.

