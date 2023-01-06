Read full article on original website
Arizona aggravated assault suspect arrested in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for aggravated assault in Arizona was arrested in Jones County on Saturday, January 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Douglas Brown, 52, is wanted in Arizona on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. JCSD deputies and the United States […]
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
WDAM-TV
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
WDAM-TV
Jones County selects DYW for 2023
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paris Kate Morgan knows for certain that the little things matter. That was part of her strategy when she beat cancer, and it was part of the platform that Morgan used to earn the Jones County Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night. “I just know...
Officials looking suspect who stole Mississippi police car, then dropped it off at repair shop two days later
Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for a man who reportedly stole a police squad car and then dropped it off at a repair shop two days later. The Laurel Leader-Call reports that a Waynesboro police car was stolen Tuesday night. The car was reported stolen Wednesday morning when the deputy in charge of the vehicle left for work.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
WLOX
WDAM-TV
HPD searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have an active arrest warrant for an individual believed involved in a New Year’s Eve armed robbery. James Shanks Jr., 26, Laurel, has an active arrest warrant for armed robbery in connection to the Dec. 31, 2022, incident that occurred at 7060 U.S. 49.
WDAM-TV
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration was defending himself from gunfire, his lawyer said Friday. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, appeared virtually for a bond hearing. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered...
WTOK-TV
Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court. Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Slidell woman dies in I-12 crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Slidell woman Friday night. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m.. According to the initial investigation, a 2019 Kia Sportage, driven by 56-year-old Melissa Cannata, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 directly behind a 2017 Honda Civic. Simultaneously, a 2018 International 18-wheeler was also eastbound on Interstate 12, directly behind the Cannata's Kia.
WDAM-TV
Traveling Holocaust exhibit to open at Hattiesburg library Jan. 9
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traveling exhibit that focuses on America’s reaction to the Holocaust opens Monday at the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County Monday. “Americans and the Holocaust” runs from Jan. 9-Feb. 10 and is free to the public. Hattiesburg was selected as one of...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa Police Department received a call of shots fired; mayor speaks out
On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at approximately 1922 hours, the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of North Ave., Acting Assistant Chief of Police Troy Tervalon said at a press conference on Friday afternoon. According to Tervalon, officers responded and observed multiple spent...
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
