10 observations: LaVine, DeRozan lead comeback vs. Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are officially streaking. With Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz — which, on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back, featured a seven-point comeback in the fourth quarter — the Bulls have won three straight and are 19-21 for the season. Signs of a turnaround have begun to sprout after an 11-18 start to the campaign.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO