New Rochelle, NY

CBS New York

Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized

NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul announces new funding for supportive housing

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced annual funding to provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 supportive housing units. The funding plans to serve a variety of communities including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender biased violence, veterans, and homeless families. “Supportive housing is absolutely essential...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How extreme rent rules deepen NYC’s housing crisis

A new state report shows that New York’s rent laws are deepening the city’s housing crunch. The state Office of Rent Administration found that more than 30% of all rent-stabilized apartments in New York City have “preferential” rents, meaning ones lower than the landlord is legally allowed to charge. That suggests that the units don’t need to be rent-controlled in the first place. Confirming it, when units go vacant the rent only rises an average $8. But the tenants still think they’re being protected by the rent laws, and so support continued regulation. Jay Martin of the Community Housing Improvement Program,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC teachers accused of filing fake COVID vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs

Thirty NYC teachers ousted on suspicion of filing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs, a judge has ruled. In a ruling signed on Dec. 30, Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Gina Abadi found the city Department of Education violated the tenured teachers’ due-process rights by putting them in a “reassignment center” — also known as a rubber room — without a hearing.  “Judge Abadi kicked the DOE to the curb for throwing the educators off payroll and suspending their work for a crime that has not been proven — not then and not now,” said Betsy Combier, a paralegal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges

A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $

NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

What you need to know about NYC retirees’ health care fight

New York City is getting closer to putting more than 250,000 retired city workers on a new health care plan. The planned switch from retirees’ current Medicare plans to a wholly privatized plan called Medicare Advantage has received steady pushback from some retirees since it was proposed in an agreement between the city’s labor unions and former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration to find health care savings. In the latest turn in the saga, the City Council is set to consider legislation that would allow retirees to opt out of Medicare Advantage and keep their current insurance – but at a cost of nearly $200 a month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hamlethub.com

Man Stabbed Inside Yonkers Family Dollar Store

The Family Dollar store located at 7 Main street in Yonkers Getty Square was the scene of a violent stabbing on Saturday, January 7, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHYGyOzrWMQ. Although YPD has been diligent in the clean up of the area, some crimes have managed to elude the blue wall of safety. Due...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn NYCHA building without gas service since October

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live at a NYCHA building on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn are angry and have had enough. Lisa Kenner, the tenant president of the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, said there has been no gas service there since October. It’s not just a line that’s affected, it’s a whole building, which […]
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

