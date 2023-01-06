Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Related
News 12
Statement from New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development on legislation and fire safety
As part of a News 12 Investigates story, Katelynn Ulrich reached out to the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development to discuss recent legislation passed on self-closing doors and fire safety. Below is a response from their spokesperson:. Regarding legislation:. A lot has changed related to the...
Commercial Observer
Mayor Eric Adams Takes Landlords to Court Over Alleged Dangerous Living Conditions
The developers who tried to build the massive Astoria Cove project are in a legal tangle with New York City. Mayor Eric Adams launched a lawsuit against Alma Realty for alleged code violations that lead to unsafe living conditions in 13 buildings the landlord owns, the mayor’s office announced Friday.
Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized
NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
Police: Construction site for industrial space in Sayreville damaged in criminal act
Sayreville police say heavy machinery was likely used to damage the newly built wall of the Ashland construction project at the intersection of Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for supportive housing
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced annual funding to provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 supportive housing units. The funding plans to serve a variety of communities including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender biased violence, veterans, and homeless families. “Supportive housing is absolutely essential...
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives
New York City is the main municipal employer all over the country. The primary focus of companies is on finding the right talent to get their projects completed. They want to maintain quality and ensure that customers keep coming back. This gives rise to a surge in job openings in different parts of the city and the state.
How extreme rent rules deepen NYC’s housing crisis
A new state report shows that New York’s rent laws are deepening the city’s housing crunch. The state Office of Rent Administration found that more than 30% of all rent-stabilized apartments in New York City have “preferential” rents, meaning ones lower than the landlord is legally allowed to charge. That suggests that the units don’t need to be rent-controlled in the first place. Confirming it, when units go vacant the rent only rises an average $8. But the tenants still think they’re being protected by the rent laws, and so support continued regulation. Jay Martin of the Community Housing Improvement Program,...
NYC teachers accused of filing fake COVID vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs
Thirty NYC teachers ousted on suspicion of filing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs, a judge has ruled. In a ruling signed on Dec. 30, Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Gina Abadi found the city Department of Education violated the tenured teachers’ due-process rights by putting them in a “reassignment center” — also known as a rubber room — without a hearing. “Judge Abadi kicked the DOE to the curb for throwing the educators off payroll and suspending their work for a crime that has not been proven — not then and not now,” said Betsy Combier, a paralegal...
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens
On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.
norwoodnews.org
On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges
A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
longisland.com
Long Island Medical Doctor Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Medicare Billing Fraud Scheme
On Thursday, in federal court in Central Islip, Morris Barnard, a gastroenterologist practicing in Great Neck, New York, was sentenced by United States District Judge Gary R. Brown to 30 months in prison for health care fraud. Barnard pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2022. The Court also ordered over $1.4 million in restitution to Medicare.
'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized
A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area. Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitaliz…
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $
NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.
cityandstateny.com
What you need to know about NYC retirees’ health care fight
New York City is getting closer to putting more than 250,000 retired city workers on a new health care plan. The planned switch from retirees’ current Medicare plans to a wholly privatized plan called Medicare Advantage has received steady pushback from some retirees since it was proposed in an agreement between the city’s labor unions and former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration to find health care savings. In the latest turn in the saga, the City Council is set to consider legislation that would allow retirees to opt out of Medicare Advantage and keep their current insurance – but at a cost of nearly $200 a month.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers
Authorities say just before 7:30 a.m., an employee at the Family Dollar on Main Street confronted a shoplifter, who then stabbed the worker and fled the store.
hamlethub.com
Man Stabbed Inside Yonkers Family Dollar Store
The Family Dollar store located at 7 Main street in Yonkers Getty Square was the scene of a violent stabbing on Saturday, January 7, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHYGyOzrWMQ. Although YPD has been diligent in the clean up of the area, some crimes have managed to elude the blue wall of safety. Due...
Cash for your trash: Group gives gift cards to NYCHA residents who consistently recycle
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom’s effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that consistently recycle are given gift cards. Brigitte Vicenty and John Johnson are the co-founders of the inner […]
Brooklyn NYCHA building without gas service since October
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live at a NYCHA building on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn are angry and have had enough. Lisa Kenner, the tenant president of the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, said there has been no gas service there since October. It’s not just a line that’s affected, it’s a whole building, which […]
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
Comments / 0