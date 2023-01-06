ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

New Solid Waste Collection and Disposal Plan Requirement for Downtown Macon, GA Businesses

The Macon-Bibb County Commission passed an ordinance with the goal of ensuring Macon’s revitalizing downtown remains a clean and attractive place for citizens and visitors. The ordinance standardizes collection of solid waste in the Central Business District, which includes zoning districts CBD-1 and CBD-2. Each owner, occupant, tenant, or...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Problematic Juliette rail crossing blocked again

Sheriff Freeman of Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the arms are back up and working again; they have been repaired. A railroad crossing that has caused problems for the residents of Juliette in the past is now blocked again. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions. The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people begin their resolutions 'on the right foot'. People joined together for a...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash

MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges

MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

MVC invites community to celebrate 20th anniversary with "The Love Boat" themed party

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating twenty years of service to uninsured patients in the Macon-Bibb County community, and nearly one year for patients in Twiggs County. Many philanthropists, volunteer physicians, dentists, and nurses continue to make monetary donations and provide services to individuals who fall...
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain

MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Investigation underway after off-duty Bibb County deputy shot

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say an off-duty Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot late Friday evening. According to officials, officers received reports of a shooting around 10:42 p.m. at the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road and Bloomfield Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.

