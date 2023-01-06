Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Solid Waste Collection and Disposal Plan Requirement for Downtown Macon, GA Businesses
The Macon-Bibb County Commission passed an ordinance with the goal of ensuring Macon’s revitalizing downtown remains a clean and attractive place for citizens and visitors. The ordinance standardizes collection of solid waste in the Central Business District, which includes zoning districts CBD-1 and CBD-2. Each owner, occupant, tenant, or...
wgxa.tv
First Gilman-McCain Scholarship Winner awarded to CGTC military spouse and nursing student
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Central Georgia Technical College's (CGTC) Study Abroad Program names its first Gilman-McCain Scholarship winner. The scholarship is named after the late U.S. Senator John McCain and awards active military families money to study or interim abroad in credit-bearing programs. Military spouse and Registered Nursing Student,...
Warner Robins police still working on part-time patrol program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four months after announcing a part-time program to add more officers to the force, the Warner Robins Police Department is still trying to kick it off. "To protect and to serve" is an oath police take, but across the country and right here in Central Georgia, they face another challenge.
Problematic Juliette rail crossing blocked again
Sheriff Freeman of Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the arms are back up and working again; they have been repaired. A railroad crossing that has caused problems for the residents of Juliette in the past is now blocked again. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at...
Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions. The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people begin their resolutions 'on the right foot'. People joined together for a...
VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges
MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
'Bring One for the Chipper': Folks in Macon recycle their old Christmas trees
MACON, Ga. — As the new year begins, many people are looking for ways to dispose of their old Christmas trees. Folks in Macon got an opportunity on Saturday morning to recycle theirs, as part of the 'Bring One for the Chipper' event sponsored by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.
southgatv.com
‘Help us help you’: First Responders in Dooly Co. asking residents to update mailbox numbers
VIENNA, Ga. – First responders in Vienna have been running into a problem, that problem? Not being able to identify house numbers when out on calls. South Georgia Television News Reporter Quinlan Parker “Our goal is to get to you as quickly and as efficiently as we can…” said Vienna Police Chief Ketorie Sales.
House fire in Kathleen, dog escapes and is comforted by paramedics
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Saturday morning, the Houston County Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire At Grove Place off of Piney Grove Rd in Kathleen. According to Chris Stoner of the Houston County Fire Department, they received the call around 7:15 a.m. Stoner said that someone...
wgxa.tv
MVC invites community to celebrate 20th anniversary with "The Love Boat" themed party
MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating twenty years of service to uninsured patients in the Macon-Bibb County community, and nearly one year for patients in Twiggs County. Many philanthropists, volunteer physicians, dentists, and nurses continue to make monetary donations and provide services to individuals who fall...
41nbc.com
Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations. During the stop,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain
MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after off-duty Bibb County deputy shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say an off-duty Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot late Friday evening. According to officials, officers received reports of a shooting around 10:42 p.m. at the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road and Bloomfield Drive.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
