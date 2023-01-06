ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBXSr_0k56CUZk00
Abigail Landwehr/KMIZ
A large police presence is seen Thursday night on Claudell Lane in Columbia.
Abby Landwehr/KMIZ
Columbia police are seen Thursday night on Claudell Lane in Columbia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxemH_0k56CUZk00
Abby Landwehr/KMIZ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Prbi_0k56CUZk00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments .

Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area.

Police have left the area as of 8:13 p.m. Several shell casings were found. CPD began taking down police tape some time after 8 p.m.

CPD told ABC 17 that it believes at least two people were involved in the shots-fired call. Police said a car was shot but no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.

The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's investigation into Knight's June death through an open records request. The case, which the department closed on Nov. 17, determined the 55-year-old prosecutor died from a The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
kjluradio.com

Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash

Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor to be released on parole

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man convicted of killing a Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor in 2001 is set to be released from prison on Monday. Charles Erickson was originally sentenced to 25 years behind bars after confessing to the murder of Kent Heitholt and is set to be released on parole from the Missouri Department The post Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor to be released on parole appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson

An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Patrol: Missouri man dies after being shot by police officer

LAURIE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a central Missouri man has died after being shot by a police officer. Investigators identified the man killed in shooting Thursday as 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach. Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Laurie home in Morgan County. Laurie police said in a news release a Laurie officer found Mummert on the porch of the home with a gun. Police say the officer shot Mummert after he refused orders and began to draw his weapon. The officer was not injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.
LAURIE, MO
kjluradio.com

Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass

Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park

LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
LAURIE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A hearing was held Friday at the Boone County Courthouse for a man accused of murdering his baby. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.  Samone Daniels, The post Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City of Columbia considers making changes to Go COMO bus routes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is meeting for a work session Monday at 5:00 p.m. inside the council chambers at Columbia City Hall. The council is expected to discuss staffing within the city's transit system. After seeing staffing shortages over a long period of time, the city is considering condensing its Go COMO The post City of Columbia considers making changes to Go COMO bus routes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after he was accused of rape and other charges. Samuel Buckins Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing The post Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FULL INTERVIEWS: Jefferson City, Columbia Public Works speak on wintry road conditions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Britt Smith, Jefferson City Public Works ABC 17: Could you start off by telling us how the roads are looking in Jefferson City? SMITH: Well, here in Jefferson City everything is just wet at the moment. We've got that wintry miz coming down but road temperatures are staying above freezing. We've got The post FULL INTERVIEWS: Jefferson City, Columbia Public Works speak on wintry road conditions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED MURDER SCHEDULED TO BE IN COURT

A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
MARSHALL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) Howard County prosecutors have reduced the charges of a Fayette murder suspect from August. Kundarrius Taylor is now charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after he is accused of shooting Torrance Evans. Court documents say Taylor "recklessly caused the death of Torrance Evans Junior by shooting him." The range of time served is The post Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FAYETTE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy