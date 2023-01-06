Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane

Abigail Landwehr/KMIZ A large police presence is seen Thursday night on Claudell Lane in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments .

Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area.

Police have left the area as of 8:13 p.m. Several shell casings were found. CPD began taking down police tape some time after 8 p.m.

CPD told ABC 17 that it believes at least two people were involved in the shots-fired call. Police said a car was shot but no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.

