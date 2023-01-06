ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of thieves caught on a homeowner’s surveillance camera Friday night. Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel. The homes less than a 5 minute drive from eachother. Audio and video from one of the victim’s...
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
LEICESTER, VT
WNYT

Woman arrested for animal cruelty

Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
WALLINGFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash with entrapment leaves man injured in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — A 72-year-old man from Arlington was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sunderland today. Authorities were notified that David Lacroix was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain...
SUNDERLAND, VT
theupstater.com

Excavator strikes Thruway overpass on Rte. 9W

GLENMONT — An excavator struck a bridge in Glenmont, slowing traffic on Route 9W Monday evening. Bethlehem Police responded to a call for an excavator that had fallen off a trailer and was in the roadway on Route 9W in the area of Frontage Road on Monday, Jan. 2, around 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Whiteley of Bethlehem Police.
GLENMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy