Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New York State Police Out of Saratoga Asking; Do You Know This Person?
New York State Police are looking to the public to see if you can identify an individual suspected of larceny in Saratoga County. Take a look at the pictures below to see if this person looks familiar. If you have any information about the crime or if you can identify...
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Police respond to overturned car accident in Sunderland
Vermont State Police responded to a single overturned car accident involving entrapment on Friday, January 6.
Police arrest 2 Massachusetts men accused of attempting to sell fentanyl on I-95
Police say they heard about the meeting spot Thursday, which was near Exit 5.
Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
WCAX
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of thieves caught on a homeowner’s surveillance camera Friday night. Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel. The homes less than a 5 minute drive from eachother. Audio and video from one of the victim’s...
Police: Greenwich mail carrier robbed
Police say they're looking for a white Mercedes-Benz with a New York license plate.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
Schenectady man arrested for Brunswick robbery
Police have made an arrest in connection to a theft that took place in September at the Plaza Discount Wines & Liquors in Brunswick.
WNYT
Woman arrested for animal cruelty
Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Albany man
An Albany man was arrested for alleged drug possession after being pulled over on Saturday. Gene Lacy, 28, faces multiple charges.
Albany cabbies rush to help fellow driver under attacked
Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but one rider went even further.
Police: Man Stole 7 Snow Blowers from HD and Lowes in Clifton Park
7 Snow Blowers...20 Warrants...and a Partridge in a Pear Tree!. The Schenectady PD is all too familiar with a man arrested recently and accused of stealing as many as seven snowblowers from Home Depot and Lowes during a month-long spree. According to a report from News 10 ABC, police say...
Man allegedly steals phone from a restaurant employee
Police say that the suspect allegedly stole a cell phone from an employee of a local restaurant.
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash with entrapment leaves man injured in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — A 72-year-old man from Arlington was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sunderland today. Authorities were notified that David Lacroix was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain...
theupstater.com
Excavator strikes Thruway overpass on Rte. 9W
GLENMONT — An excavator struck a bridge in Glenmont, slowing traffic on Route 9W Monday evening. Bethlehem Police responded to a call for an excavator that had fallen off a trailer and was in the roadway on Route 9W in the area of Frontage Road on Monday, Jan. 2, around 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Whiteley of Bethlehem Police.
Rensselaer County man issued 12 tickets for luring, killing doe
An unnamed Rensselaer County man was issued 12 tickets after luring deer with a bait pile and shooting them without possessing any doe tags.
‘Salem 16’ puppies improving as arrest made in case
A Salem man, who surrendered more than 16 neglected dogs, is being charged with an act of injuring a child. His wife faces the same charges. Meanwhile, the rescued dogs are making great progress at Lucky Puppy Adoption Center.
Drugs and firearm seized during search warrant
Detectives seized a quantity of crack cocaine, a .357 caliber revolver, and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
Comments / 2