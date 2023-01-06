Read full article on original website
Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities
The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare
When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
Pakistan court frees convicted rapist after 'agreement' to marry his victim
A court in Pakistan on Monday freed a convicted rapist after it was "agreed" he would marry his victim, his lawyer said, enraging rights activists who say the ruling risks normalizing sexual violence in the South Asian country.
George and Laura Bush: Women and girls ‘enduring terrible hardship’ under Taliban
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush spoke out Thursday about the “terrible hardship” Afghan women and girls face under Taliban leadership in their country. “As 2022 comes to a close, our hearts are heavy for the people of Afghanistan. We are especially sad for Afghan women and girls, who are enduring…
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
US-trained Afghan soldiers angry over their plight are ready to join Russia’s war against Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Lost status and a desperate existence in Iran are driving thousands of former Afghan troops — many of them elite commandos trained by the United States — to consider fighting as mercenaries in Ukraine and other battlefields.
A Chinese company has signed an oil extraction deal with Afghanistan's Taliban
The ruling Taliban has signed a deal with a Chinese company to extract oil from northern Afghanistan's Amu Darya basin as the radical Islamist group attempts to bolster the South Asian nation's increasingly impoverished and isolated economy.
Taliban leaders respond to Prince Harry's reported claim in 'Spare' he killed 25 fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry writes in his new memoir "Spare" that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his second tour of Afghanistan, according to reporting from news outlets that obtained the book ahead of its official Jan. 10 release. The reported revelation marks the first time that Harry, the Duke of Sussex,...
If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why
As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
Sweden Signals All Turkish Demands for NATO Entry Cannot Be Met
(Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. Most Read from Bloomberg. While Turkey has confirmed...
Voices: Harry’s military claims point to one thing – an enduring sense of trauma
Prince Harry is publicly processing the trauma from his past and his actions speak to the challenges that veterans up and down the country experience.As some veterans form a line to take potshots at Harry, his latest endeavour seems to me another layer in his processing of the quite extreme unresolved grief of his childhood.Claims to have killed 25 Taliban, whatever their truth, are both unwise but also counter the unspoken code of the UK armed forces. The cynic in me suspects that the book’s editors wanted something salacious. But Harry should have refused.There is an unwritten rule that...
Harry's claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan, draws anger from Taliban
Prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani tweeted "Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans."
Afghan Taliban kill 8 in raids of IS hideouts in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban killed eight Islamic State militants and arrested nine others in a series of raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul, a senior Taliban government spokesman said Thursday. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban government, said the raids in the capital city and western Nimroz province on Wednesday targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, Pakistan’s embassy and the military airport. Eight IS fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed and seven others arrested in Kabul, while a separate operation in western Nimroz province resulted in two more IS arrests, Mujahid said. “These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan,” Mujahid said in a tweet.
Islamic State Attack on Taliban Kills 20
On Monday, the Islamic State (IS) stated on Telegram that it was behind an attack on Taliban soldiers in Kabul the previous day. The extremist organization claimed that it killed 20 individuals and injured 30 others. While Abdul Nafi Takour, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run interior ministry, did confirm that an explosion occurred outside Kabul’s military airfield on Sunday, he refuted the numbers claimed by IS.
Russian Hackers Targeted U.S. Nuclear Scientists While Putin Invoked Nuke Threats, Report Says
Russian hackers targeted three nuclear labs in the U.S. during the same period when Vladimir Putin expressed a willingness to use nuclear weapons, Reuters reports. The Russian hacking team, known as Cold Water, reportedly targeted the Brookhaven, Argonne and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories between August and September, creating fake login pages and attempting to get scientists to unknowingly reveal their passwords, according to records cited by Reuters. The group has been involved in dozens of high-profile attacks, including leaking emails from the head of the U.K.’s MI6 spy service. It’s not yet known how successful their hack was or why they targeted those specific labs.Read it at Reuters
Senior British military officials have criticized Prince Harry for claiming to have killed 25 Taliban soldiers
According to Tim Collins, a British Army reserve colonel, Prince Harry’s revelations in his book about the death toll in Afghanistan when he was in the service of the British Army are “gross” and he adds that he should not speak publicly about military missions because in doing so you are putting yourself at risk.
Gunmen kidnap 32 people from southern Nigeria train station
YENAGOA, NIGERIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles have abducted more than 30 people from a train station in Nigeria's southern Edo state, the governor's office said on Sunday.
Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’
Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
