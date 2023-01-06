ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Youngkin proposes plan for $1 billion in tax relief for businesses in the commonwealth

By Anna McDougall
 3 days ago

SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Governor Youngkin proposed $1 billion dollars in tax relief and more than $2.6 billion invested into other initiatives.

“When a company says, “I’m ready to come,” we can say great– we’ll get a shovel in the ground in 12 months,” said Youngkin.

The governor also proposed a plan to create more dual enrollment opportunities that would allow students to take college-level classes while they are still in high school. He says his goal is for every high school graduate to have the chance to begin a strong career even without higher education.

‘Devastating’: Connecticut state lawmaker killed in crash involving wrong-way driver

“Trades, and many of the potential opportunities for people across Virginia, don’t require a college degree. So, we got to prepare this next generation of Virginia workers to take advantage of these great opportunities, and a great place to do that is in our high schools,” said Youngkin.

Additionally, Youngkin believes these opportunities for students will help fill the job vacancies the commonwealth has been seeing.

“We’ve still got a lot of ground to cover there, that’s why I do believe that these great jobs and training opportunities will provide a better path to get people back into the workforce,” the governor said.

Executive Vice President of Carter Machinery, Craig Kahoun, says Carter has seen a strong increase in the hiring of skilled workers.

“Preparing a new workforce here, we’ve hired probably 1,200 plus people here since 2021,” said Kahoun.

Virginia rail bill seeks to improve safety, prevent blocked roads

Youngkin hopes his plan to reduce business taxes and encourage a new workforce will allow companies, to grow their businesses.

“We re-invest back in our people we re-invest back in our infrastructure and the total business, and those types of tax cuts will allow us to certainly do that and expand in other areas of the state,” Kahoun said.

Governor Youngkin says his plan will provide an extra kickstart to the economy of the Commonwealth.

Additionally, the governor hopes his proposed 10% tax cut for small businesses will increase the success of local businesses and help them recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, not everyone agreed with the governor’s proposals. In a release sent out Thursday, the Democratic Party of Virginia called his plan an attempt to line the pockets of the ultra-wealthy. Democrats say the plan overlooks working-class Virginians.

