klkntv.com
OPD search for suspect in shooting that wounded one
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha police are seeking information on a shooting that happened late Saturday evening. A wounded 21-year old gunshot victim sought care at CHI Mercy Hospital near 11PM. Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP. At...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in alleged assault in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- One man was reportedly injured in an assault on Saturday in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported felony assault. Officers said a 21-year-old man appeared at the emergency room and had a...
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Police identify homicide victim found dead Sunday evening
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A 19-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a Council Bluffs apartment Sunday night. In a news release Monday morning, police identified the victim as Tucker Dobberstine, 19, of Fremont. Police said they were called to the apartment complex near Fourth Street and Willow...
Omaha Police investigating felony assault late Saturday night
The Omaha Police are investigating a felony assault that injured one person, Saturday night. Omaha Police responded to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital around 11 p.m.
WOWT
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keesha Blamble was driving home going southbound on the I-80/Highway 75 exchange when a white car in the right lane merged into her. As a disabled veteran, she was on her way back from an appointment at the VA in Omaha. “I was clearly solidly in...
WOWT
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in custody after her child died from fentanyl. According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home on North 95th in March 2022. They found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center where...
WOWT
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm possession puts South Dakota man in prison for six years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Six years in prison was given to a South Dakota man due to a firearm possession charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 46-year-old Trentelle Clifton, of South Dakota, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 6. He was charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received 72 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
klkntv.com
Saunders County deputy released from hospital after crash during late-night chase
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County sheriff says a deputy who was seriously hurt after crashing his vehicle during a late-night chase over the weekend, is now recovering from home. The sheriff says deputy Leuck was released from the hospital Sunday night after suffering a fractured rib,...
klkntv.com
Retired sergeant with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office passes away at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former sergeant with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away after a medical episode at his Lincoln home Friday. Novacek served with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office since 1980, beginning as a deputy...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: child who allegedly ran off from hospital found
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police were asking for the public’s help as they searched for a 14-year-old boy who allegedly ran off from a hospital. At 5:21 p.m. Saturday, Police confirmed the child was found. Saturday afternoon Council Bluffs Police announced that 14-year-old Hunter Kenyon ran away from...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man sentenced for making fraudulent documents
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man was sentenced in court for making and transferring fraudulent documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Martin Alonzo Castro, of Fremont, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Castro was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents. He was sentenced to time served and has been in custody since his arrest on April 14, 2021. Castro will serve a three-year term of supervised release and will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Omaha man who placed false bomb outside Douglas County courthouse sentenced to federal prison
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who placed a false bomb outside the Douglas County courthouse was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba will serve 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 3, 4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDA).
KETV.com
Former school bus driver to serve jail time for motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. A former school bus driver will serve jail time in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing was sentenced on Thursday to 60 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. He also received two years probation and 90 hours of community service.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
KSNB Local4
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
klkntv.com
Deputy seriously injured after pursuit leads to fiery crash in a creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A suspect and a deputy both crashed their vehicles following a chase south of Prague Friday night. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 79 around 10 p.m. The driver then quickly turned onto Road N, and a pursuit began.
