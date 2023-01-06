ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

OPD search for suspect in shooting that wounded one

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha police are seeking information on a shooting that happened late Saturday evening. A wounded 21-year old gunshot victim sought care at CHI Mercy Hospital near 11PM. Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP. At...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in alleged assault in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- One man was reportedly injured in an assault on Saturday in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported felony assault. Officers said a 21-year-old man appeared at the emergency room and had a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in custody after her child died from fentanyl. According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home on North 95th in March 2022. They found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center where...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firearm possession puts South Dakota man in prison for six years

OMAHA, Neb. -- Six years in prison was given to a South Dakota man due to a firearm possession charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 46-year-old Trentelle Clifton, of South Dakota, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 6. He was charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received 72 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man sentenced for making fraudulent documents

FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man was sentenced in court for making and transferring fraudulent documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Martin Alonzo Castro, of Fremont, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Castro was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents. He was sentenced to time served and has been in custody since his arrest on April 14, 2021. Castro will serve a three-year term of supervised release and will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities. There is no parole in the federal system.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Deputy seriously injured after pursuit leads to fiery crash in a creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A suspect and a deputy both crashed their vehicles following a chase south of Prague Friday night. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 79 around 10 p.m. The driver then quickly turned onto Road N, and a pursuit began.
PRAGUE, NE

