Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
411mania.com
Hunter’s AEW Dynamite: Live In Seattle Report
I think that’s the old 411 live report trope? Anyway, shut up! AEW made its debut in Seattle, WA this past Wednesday night and I’m going to tell you about it!. As most of you know, a crowd can sometimes make or break a show. The Seattle crowd was hot all night long. The Climate Pledge Arena (RIP Key Arena) was packed. Packed house, loud crowd, huge reactions, and the hometown wrestlers being featured made for one helluva an atmosphere. I hope it came across on TV because even the “down” matches had the crowd. They taped some Dark matches before the show and about ninety minutes for Elevation afterwards. Shockingly, at least 2/3 of the crowd stuck around for what turned out to be a star-powered taping.
411mania.com
NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 01.07.2023: NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way, More
NXT hosted a live event in Largo, FL on January 7. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. *Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. *Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler w/...
411mania.com
Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA
– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.
411mania.com
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando
Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
411mania.com
Nyla Rose Is Excited For AEW Fight Forever, Plans To Beat Up Serpentico In The Game
In an interview with Fightful, Nyla Rose spoke about her excitement for AEW Fight Forever, which still does not have a release date. She also continued her ‘feud’ with Serpentico, as she plans to beat him up in the game. She said: “That has me super excited. Big...
411mania.com
Cody Deaner on How Kevin Nash Put Him at Ease When They Worked Together
– During a recent interview with Fightful (via WrestlingInc.com), Cody Deaner discussed working with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in Border City Wrestling:. “The first time I wrestled with Kev I was a little bit nervous, but he immediately put me at ease in the ring. I’m like, ‘Okay, this guy,’ I’ve always thought he was cool, and then you’re like, ‘Now, I know why they call you Big Daddy Cool.’ That is not just a catchphrase or a gimmick. He is cool. So I got to know Kevin by hanging out with him backstage and spending some time with him, and then after the shows.”
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Schedules First Pit Fight With Speedball Bailey & Kenny King
In a recent tweet, Impact Wrestling announced that “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kenny King will face off in the promotion’s first Pit Fight on January 19th’s episode of IMPACT. Unless pre-taping is employed, the match will likely be held at the January 14th IMPACT tapings in Atlanta, GA. You can follow the rising tensions between the two wrestlers and see the official announcement in the social media posts below.
411mania.com
PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night Two Results: Chris Jericho Appears, Tournament Winner Crowned
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held night two of their Battle of Los Angeles tournament last night, which featured the final rounds. Here are results, via So Cal Uncensored:. * Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. * Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita...
411mania.com
Note on Future Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW’s future plans for Konosuke Takeshita, who officially signed with the company back in November. Takeshita has mostly been on AEW Dark since then, only appearing on Dynamite or Rampage to lose to top stars. According to the WON, however, there...
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
411mania.com
SHW Southern Honor 47 Full Results 01.06.2022: Six-Man Tag Match & More
The SHW Southern Honor 47 event was hosted by Southern Honor Wrestling on January 6 in Canton, GA. You can see the complete results (via Stephen Jensen & Ryan Torres) below. *Exotic Youth (Bryce Cannon & Cornelius Pepperbottom) defeated Top Team (Terry Yaki & Larry Lazard) *Shoot Taylor defeated Adam...
411mania.com
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder
– Major League Wrestling is back for tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder card tonight at the 2300 Arna in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the updated lineup:. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO. * Jacob Fatu vs. Dragon Gate’s Ben-K *MLW National Openweight Championship Match:...
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 1.7.23: New Day Face Pretty Deadly, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the show, courtest of Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The Street Profits def. Imperium. * Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler. * Bobby Lashley def. Baron...
411mania.com
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite dropped in viewership again from the week before and was also down in the ratings. The show pulled in 864,000 viewers and an 0.26 rating (336,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had a 0.18 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter as a full breakdown of this week’s numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.
411mania.com
MLW: Blood & Thunder Taping Results (SPOILERS)
MLW held its Blood & Thunder taping on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the Philadelphia taping, which will air on upcoming episodes of Fusion:. * Dr. Dax defeated Moses. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone fought Jacob Fatu...
411mania.com
Highlights Videos From AEW Battle of the Belts V
AEW posted a few video highlights on their YouTube channel from Battle of the Belts V yesterday. You can find the clips below, featuring Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy, and The Acclaimed among others.
Comments / 0