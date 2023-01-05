With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration changing a decades-old policy this week, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens plan to seek approval to sell abortion pills in states that allow it. That will not apply to Missouri, though, because state law prohibits abortion in almost all cases and the state attorney general vowed to "enforce the law as written." In the Kansas City area, Olathe Health has completed the process of merging with the larger University of Kansas Health System. KU Health has signaled plans to expand services offered by the smaller health system. And, while Missouri lawmakers consider legalizing wagering on sports, St. Louis financier and political donor Rex Sinquefield has spoken out in support of legalizing chess betting. Those stories and the rest of your Friday business news are below.

