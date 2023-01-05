Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri prosecutor expects increase in DWI cases involving marijuana
(Missourinet) – Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says she has noticed an increase in DWI cases involving marijuana since Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. She expects the increase now that recreational use is legal for adults in the Show-Me State. Missouri has a legal alcohol...
St. Louis American
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri
With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about...
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
Sample application available for personal cultivation of marijuana in Missouri
Sample applications are officially available to be looked at for those who'd like to grow their own marijuana in Missouri.
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
texasbreaking.com
One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?
The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ksmu.org
Amendment vacating some sentences for marijuana possession passed in November 2022, but what does that mean for Missouri courts?
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
KCTV 5
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
Agriculture Online
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: State AG pushes back on new FDA abortion pill policy; KC health systems close deal
With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration changing a decades-old policy this week, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens plan to seek approval to sell abortion pills in states that allow it. That will not apply to Missouri, though, because state law prohibits abortion in almost all cases and the state attorney general vowed to "enforce the law as written." In the Kansas City area, Olathe Health has completed the process of merging with the larger University of Kansas Health System. KU Health has signaled plans to expand services offered by the smaller health system. And, while Missouri lawmakers consider legalizing wagering on sports, St. Louis financier and political donor Rex Sinquefield has spoken out in support of legalizing chess betting. Those stories and the rest of your Friday business news are below.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
kcur.org
Kansas City charter school ordered to pay nearly $1 million to student molested by teacher
A Kansas City charter school will have to pay nearly $1 million to a former student who alleges she was sexually harassed by a middle school teacher when she was 11 years old. The former student at Hogan Preparatory Academy said she was singled out and then molested by former teacher Douglas Bliss.
KCMO LGBTQ Commission urges Jackson County legislature to ban conversion therapy
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the Jackson County government on Monday, urging the legislature to be the first county in Missouri to ban conversion therapy.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
State reps seek to legalize psychedelic mushrooms as a treatment for mental illness
Psychedelic substances like psilocybin — the compound found in “magic mushrooms” — have been researched as mental health treatments over the last few years, with some promising results. Could this research eventually lead to their legalization?
Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A new study by the Missouri State Medical Association highlights the growing trend in fentanyl deaths in Missouri. The study shows there was an increase in the number of deadly opioid overdose deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. This is according the study published in Missouri Medicine, the journal of the Missouri State The post Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
kbia.org
Long COVID redefines one woman's identity, and complicates state economy
Michelle Wilson was a nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the emergency room when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2020. She had what she calls a “mild case,” and returned back to work after recovering. But then she started to feel sick again. One morning, she woke...
