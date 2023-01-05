ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

St. Louis American

Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri

With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about...
MISSOURI STATE
texasbreaking.com

One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?

The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
MISSOURI STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
MISSOURI STATE
Agriculture Online

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State AG pushes back on new FDA abortion pill policy; KC health systems close deal

With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration changing a decades-old policy this week, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens plan to seek approval to sell abortion pills in states that allow it. That will not apply to Missouri, though, because state law prohibits abortion in almost all cases and the state attorney general vowed to "enforce the law as written." In the Kansas City area, Olathe Health has completed the process of merging with the larger University of Kansas Health System. KU Health has signaled plans to expand services offered by the smaller health system. And, while Missouri lawmakers consider legalizing wagering on sports, St. Louis financier and political donor Rex Sinquefield has spoken out in support of legalizing chess betting. Those stories and the rest of your Friday business news are below.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A new study by the Missouri State Medical Association highlights the growing trend in fentanyl deaths in Missouri. The study shows there was an increase in the number of deadly opioid overdose deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. This is according the study published in Missouri Medicine, the journal of the Missouri State The post Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

