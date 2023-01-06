Virginia Beach FD taking necessary steps to reduce firefighters' cancer risk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, 9% of firefighters have a higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and 14% have a higher risk of dying.

In honor of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and many other fire departments across the world are taking extra steps to ensure their crews are safe.

For Matthew Chiaverotti, a former captain at Virginia Beach Fire department, is currently battling cancer. He says his symptoms started with a runny nose.

" A week prior I went to an urgent care, and they told me I had a sinus infection," said Chiaverotti.

After returning from an assignment last August, he washed his hands as normal and looked in the mirror.

"My two pupils were different sizes, so my left pupil was constricted, and my right pupil was normal so enough working knowledge to know something was wrong."

This was odd for Chiaverotti. Before his diagnosis he was healthy, so when the doctors told him the news, he couldn't believe it.

"So, I'd like to say I was I little more shocked than I was I knew something was going on. The day before I ran 10 miles with my son" he said.

VBFD Chief Kenneth Pravetz said after firefighters put out a fire deep cleaning is a must. They are provided wipes to wipe their hands, face, and neck to get any carcinogens off their skin.

In addition to wiping themselves down, they're also required to take showers.

But cleaning doesn't just include their body. Firefighters even have to make sure the inside and outside of the trucks are clean.

"So, what we've done is worked with the manufacturers to get replacement seat covers so that we can wash the seat covers just like they have two sets of gear we do everything possible to keep the cab clean," Pravetz said.

Pravetz said the station is doing everything it can to keep firefighters' safety and health as top priorities.

Chaverotti said he's thankful for the support from not only the department but the community.

"Whether that's somebody is coming to rake the leaves on the lawn or helping out financially it's been overwhelming and so humbling," he said.

There's a fundraiser happening on Jan. 11 to help Chaverotti's family offset his medical expenses. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Shorebreak Pizza & Taphouse Pungo on Trent Place in Virginia Beach. Mention Matt's name when you order and 15% of your bill will be donated to his family.