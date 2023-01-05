ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WSAZ

Mason County murder suspects appear in court

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
MASON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Damage extensive after unruly behavior at juvenile lockup

MADISON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for alleged breaking and entering

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for an alleged breaking and entering at a business in Saint Albans. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Peerless Block and Brick located at 400 Oliver Street on Sunday.  Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after choking wife to near uncounsiousness

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County man faces a number of charges following a domestic altercation which took place last week. Trooper First Class J.C. Woods Jr. of the West Virginia State Police Department reports that on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Woods and Trooper Ware were informed of a domestic altercation by Greenbrier County Deputies which took place at 117 Elinor Drive in Pence Springs, West Virginia.
PENCE SPRINGS, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Metro News

Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville

COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
COOLVILLE, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Woman hit by SUV this week dies, no charges will be filed

QUINCY, W.Va. — A woman who was riding a bicycle in eastern Kanawha County when she was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning has died. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes, died Thursday at CAMC. The sheriff’s department also announced Friday...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Three charged in connection to a homicide at Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people have been arrested concerning a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall. Chief Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells Lootpress that on January 5, 2023, Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, WV, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell, and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, WV, was arrested by detectives.
BLUEFIELD, WV

