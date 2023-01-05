Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAZ
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
Metro News
Damage extensive after unruly behavior at juvenile lockup
MADISON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
West Virginia man arrested for alleged breaking and entering
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for an alleged breaking and entering at a business in Saint Albans. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Peerless Block and Brick located at 400 Oliver Street on Sunday. Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. […]
Man arrested after choking wife to near uncounsiousness
PENCE SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County man faces a number of charges following a domestic altercation which took place last week. Trooper First Class J.C. Woods Jr. of the West Virginia State Police Department reports that on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Woods and Trooper Ware were informed of a domestic altercation by Greenbrier County Deputies which took place at 117 Elinor Drive in Pence Springs, West Virginia.
wchsnetwork.com
Investigation continues following uprising at juvenile center
JULIAN, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
Metro News
Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday. Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph. He will also serve five years for being […]
WTAP
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area.
wchstv.com
Police: Reward upped to $65,000 for information regarding missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police said reward money for information regarding the disappearance of a 28-year-old Wood County woman has been upped to $65,000. Gretchen Fleming of Vienna was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg. She was reported missing Dec. 12.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia shooting
Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police say they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter Abigail Marcinkowsky in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
WSAZ
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
WSAZ
Deputies searching for man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a residence and robbed an individual at gunpoint. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Michael Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio. The alleged robbery happened at a residence along...
WTAP
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
wchsnetwork.com
Woman hit by SUV this week dies, no charges will be filed
QUINCY, W.Va. — A woman who was riding a bicycle in eastern Kanawha County when she was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning has died. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes, died Thursday at CAMC. The sheriff’s department also announced Friday...
Three charged in connection to a homicide at Mercer Mall
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people have been arrested concerning a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall. Chief Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells Lootpress that on January 5, 2023, Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, WV, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell, and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, WV, was arrested by detectives.
