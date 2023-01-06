ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kotatv.com

Rapid City Hope Center looks to expand into a larger location

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After 11 years the Hope Center is starting to feel some growing pains as a lack of space hinders its ability to fully serve the community. With a new location in the works, the Hope Center is looking to expand its horizons. “We have outgrown...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City to begin work on $3.8 million parking structure repair

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The multi-month-long repair and renovation project in the downtown parking facility adjacent to Main Street Square in Rapid City will begin Tuesday, according to the City. With an approved cost of $3.79 million, the project will repair water damage, enclose the stairwells, and make other fixes and improvements to the building.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

West River law enforcement concerned with increased public safety cost

West River law enforcement officials are stressing what lacks in the criminal justice system. They’re making pleas to state lawmakers about increased costs to public safety ahead of a session already defined by cutting taxes. Top officials with the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Department and State’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Wedding vendors connect with customers at the annual bridal showcase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosts more than 60 wedding vendors, giving brides-to-be and grooms the opportunity to connect with professionals like photographers, florists, decorators, and caterers. Businesses were able to meet face-to-face with potential customers as they discussed ways to help make their wedding...
newscenter1.tv

Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire

FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
Kristen Walters

Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store

Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Spearfish offers free pet tags in January

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
SPEARFISH, SD
drgnews.com

Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
RAPID CITY, SD

