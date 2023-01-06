ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The waterwheel in wine country | Bartell's Backroads

CALISTOGA, Calif. — Before the internal combustion engine and electric motors were widely in use, it was the waterwheel that powered many early machines. If you head to wine country in Calistoga, you can see one in action. Standing at 36 feet tall and turning at a speed of...
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts

California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Hurricane Hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it. “We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.
Storm leaves 300,000 without power across the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — A storm that hit the Sacramento area Saturday night into early Sunday morning left over 300,000 people without power across the region due to high winds downing trees and powerlines. As of 8:30 a.m., Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) restored power to some residents, however, over 275,000 residents still do not have power. […]
Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: ‘Get out now’

There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents

The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected.  In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
Old Town Pizza owners plan to reopen historic Sheldon bar

The Sheldon area’s old watering hole, the Y-Not Club, will make its return within the next three months. Known among locals as an institution, this legendary bar has been known by several names, including its most recent name, The Wrangler. The building, which has a history that extends back...
Atmospheric River Storms Put California's Levees to the Test

With multiple powerful storms continuing to bear down on California, state officials have warned that rural areas are the most at risk of flooding because the levees that protect them aren't built to the same standards as others that shield more populated cities. These rural levees — many of which...
Asha Urban Baths expands to Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — A bathhouse business is planning to expand into the eastern part of Sacramento County after signing a lease for a new space in Folsom. Asha Urban Baths will take over 9611 Greenback Lane, previously occupied by Scott's Seafood. The space in Folsom is 6,389 square feet.
