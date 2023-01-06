We marked another milestone in the evolution of Crumbl Cookies coming to Lufkin. Yesterday Real Graphics installed this sign between Pizza Hut And Game Xchange. They did a great job on the sign and it really gets the point across about what is going to be there. We first found out that Crumbl was coming to the South Loop Crossing back in August, and everyone has been impatiently waiting for the cookies to start flowing.

