KLTV
Angelina County Farmers Market to stay open 12 months a year
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - When Lynn and Tommy Bryan took over the Angelina County Farmers Market five years ago, it was closed for seven months out of the year. During their tenure as owners, they’ve listened to their vendors and the community and have decided the market isn’t just for spring and summer anymore.
KTRE
East Texas ophthalmologist speaks on glaucoma for awareness month
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Glaucoma refers to a group of three eye diseases that damage the optic nerve, but many patients with these conditions might go years without realizing something is wrong, according to Dr. James Berg, comprehensive ophthalmologist at the Lehmann Eye Center in Nacogdoches. The National Eye Institute...
KTRE
Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
KTRE
Lufkin’s indoor skating made a huge holiday season hit
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin had a big success for their first ever ‘Ice Skating in the Pines’ indoor ice skating rink they brought for the holiday season. “Lufkin is now a Christmas destination,” said Visit Lufkin director Tara Hendrix. This was the first time Lufkin had a genuine ice-skating rink measuring at 3,000 square feet of solid ice.
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
megadoctornews.com
A Hospital Stops Delivering Babies
On Labor Day 2019, Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital and into her worst nightmare. Two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth: One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care. Kalafatis’ situation normally wouldn’t have...
KLTV
Area nonprofit says human trafficking a problem even in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An area nonprofit organization wants East Texans to know that human trafficking doesn’t just happen somewhere else, it can happen here as well. With January designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas wants to make East Texans aware of what can happen.
Crumbl Cookies Preparing A Yummy Grand Opening In Lufkin, Texas
We marked another milestone in the evolution of Crumbl Cookies coming to Lufkin. Yesterday Real Graphics installed this sign between Pizza Hut And Game Xchange. They did a great job on the sign and it really gets the point across about what is going to be there. We first found out that Crumbl was coming to the South Loop Crossing back in August, and everyone has been impatiently waiting for the cookies to start flowing.
MySanAntonio
Golden Corral celebrates 50th anniversary
Long-time buffet restaurant favorite Golden Corral is turning 50 this year, and they have a slate of fun promotions and customer events to help celebrate their Golden Anniversary throughout 2023. "Many thought buffet restaurants wouldn't survive the pandemic, yet Golden Corral has come back stronger than ever," according to a...
kjas.com
Business is buzzing for Vasquez
It's all about nature, bees and local honey as a local couple continues to increase sales. Jesus and Ofelia Vasquez of Jasper have continued to build their business of local honey sales one hive at a time. They have hives hives throughout the area and continue each day to bottle...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for certain Redland Water Supply customers has been issued due to a line break causing low system pressure. This notice is for customers that live on Winston 8 Ranch Rd, FM 2021 West Of Highway 59 To Doubletree. All affected customers...
kjas.com
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
East Texas News
Regional manhunt ends in arrest
HEMPHILL – A manhunt that lasted almost a year came to a close on Dec. 29, 2022 near Hemphill. Matthew Hoy Edgar, a 26-year-old Sabine County man, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. Edgar, who was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, in January of...
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
Man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC deaths dies while serving life sentence
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man who was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people for the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings has died in prison, records show. Darnell Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton were convicted of abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving […]
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asking for information after vehicle burglary
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help after the burglary of a vehicle in Nacogdoches County. The incident happened in the 3000 block of County Road 509 Wednesday morning. Deputies are asking people to call them if they saw anything out of the ordinary Tuesday […]
kjas.com
Driver injured in rollover crash
A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to Standifer, 31-year-old Cedrick Smith...
Lufkin man sentenced for allegedly hitting, killing driver while fleeing from authorities
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after allegedly hitting and killing a driver while fleeing from Angelina County deputies in April 2022. Dalton Lilley, 24, was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle causing death on April 24, 2022, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced […]
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
