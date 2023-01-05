ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

FTC proposes ban on noncompete clauses

By By Brett Rowland | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – The Federal Trade Commission proposed a ban on noncompete clauses Thursday, which the FTC said were often exploitative and suppressed wages and competition.

"The freedom to change jobs is core to economic liberty and to a competitive, thriving economy," Chair Lina Khan said in a statement. "Noncompetes block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand."

The federal agency said ending the practice of noncompete clauses could increase wages by almost $300 billion a year and expand career opportunities for about 30 million Americans. The FTC is seeking public comment on the proposed rule. The rule was based on a preliminary finding that such clauses constitute an unfair method of competition.

"Research shows that employers’ use of noncompetes to restrict workers’ mobility significantly suppresses workers’ wages – even for those not subject to noncompetes, or subject to noncompetes that are unenforceable under state law," said Elizabeth Wilkins, director of the Office of Policy Planning. "The proposed rule would ensure that employers can’t exploit their outsized bargaining power to limit workers’ opportunities and stifle competition."

The FTC's proposed rule would make it illegal for an employer to:

enter into or attempt to enter into a noncompete with a worker;maintain a noncompete with a worker; orrepresent to a worker, under certain circumstances, that the worker is subject to a noncompete.

The proposed rule would apply to independent contractors and those who work for an employer, paid or unpaid. It also would require employers to rescind existing noncompetes and inform workers that they are no longer in effect.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Employee protection

Employee protections range from OSHA regulations meant to ensure workers' health and physical safety on the job to whistleblower laws that shield workers from retaliation from employers if they report a transgression—and even laws that ensure workers have prior notice ahead of mass layoffs. Employer liability is a key factor in ensuring that workplaces are incentivized to comply with worker protections of all kinds, though the brunt of the liability can vary between individual offenders and institutions as a whole, depending on the case and the violated protection in question. ...
The Herald News

AG Moody: 'Bombshell new evidence' in Florida's lawsuit over Biden deportation policies

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said her office received “bombshell new evidence” that the Biden administration “wrongfully withheld” from her office until just days before they went to trial on Monday. Her office filed a lawsuit last year against the Biden administration over altering federal immigration deportation policy, including expanding a parole program President Joe Biden announced last week that he planned to expand. Moody is asking the court to halt the administration’s implementation of the policy, arguing it violates federal...
FLORIDA STATE
The Herald News

Florida AG urges Biden to demand action from Mexico counterpart to combat fentanyl crisis

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called on President Joe Biden on Friday to “confront Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador” and “demand action” to stop the flow of illicit fentanyl being brought into the U.S. from Mexico by the Sinaloa Cartel and its gang affiliates. The presidents are scheduled to meet in Mexico City on Monday. The White House announced an agenda that excluded any discussion...
FLORIDA STATE
The Herald News

States with the highest credit card usage growth

The beginning of 2020 saw the onset of COVID-19 and the halt of social events, in-person dining and shopping, and other activities. Americans were paying down more of their credit card debt—and more made payments on time, according to Federal Reserve data. At the end of June 2022, credit card usage was up more than 7% compared with the same period one year prior in nearly all states. Alaska, South Dakota, and Wyoming were the only states where usage grew at a rate below 7%.
WYOMING STATE
The Herald News

House Republicans to target border crisis, IRS funding, more with new majority

(The Center Square) – Now that U.S. House Republicans have a leader in Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., they are turning their eyes toward an agenda with investigations and a few key legislative goals. McCarthy gave a window into those plans during his acceptance speech over the weekend, taking aim at the border crisis, IRS funding and education. The new Republicans' rules package included a promise to vote on those issues as well as abortion and others as part of the deal that got McCarthy the...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy