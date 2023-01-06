Read full article on original website
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 8, 2022: Storm on the way
The next round of widespread rain arrives on Tuesday with another storm next weekend. Tuesday's system is expected to be much weaker than what we saw on New Year's Eve. Predictions show many coastal communities could receive .38"-.55, while valleys could see up to .6". Rainfall will be most concentrated in North County while our mountain communities could see more than a third of an inch. The desert will likely see less than .1" of rain.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for January 9, 2022: Storm bringing heavy rain and high winds arrives tonight
Morning clouds eventually clear making way for a partly sunny, dry and mild day. Today's highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and inland valleys, and slightly below average. A storm brewing off Northern California, tapping into an atmospheric river,...
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Fri. Jan. 6, 2022: Break from the rain today
Friday will be dry before more rain next week. The major concern is going to be the dangerously large waves and the threat of coastal flooding, especially in the afternoon when high tide occurs. A High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory continue until 6 p.m. Friday for waves of 10 to 16 feet and strong rip currents. Minor coastal flooding of low-lying areas like beach parking lots, boardwalks and parks will be a concern and significant beach erosion can be expected. On top of the dangerous waves, you should avoid going in the water until 72 hours after it rains due to bacteria runoff.
Encinitas adjusting to rising cyclist population as Cyclovia event returns
ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Encinitas blocked off six blocks downtown to encourage locals to bike or walk around. It was part of their "Cyclovia" event that’s making a comeback from the pandemic. An empty Highway 101 means it’s the perfect time to pop a wheelie,...
Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
Longtime San Diego County deputy arrested on burglary and drug charges
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputy who has served on the force for nearly 16 years was arrested on multiple counts of burglary and possession of a controlled substance. The department's press release says its detectives arrested Deputy Cory Richey Friday around 7:30 a.m....
New USS destroyer to be named after Asian-American Medal of Honor recipient
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Retired Navy Captain Dan Gruta, who is the first and only Asian-American to be awarded the Medal of Honor, will now have a navy ship named after him. Gruta says knows the dedication it takes to put country before one's self. So, he spearheaded the year-and-a-half campaign that involved local and federal leaders to get the ship named after the fireman second-class Telesforo Trinidad.
Butler scores 23 as San Diego State takes down Wyoming 80-75
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Lamont Butler's 23 points helped San Diego State defeat Wyoming 80-75 on Saturday night. Butler shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc, for the Aztecs (12-3, 3-0 Mountain West). Matt Bradley was 7 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Jaedon LeDee shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
