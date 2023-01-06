Read full article on original website
Paul Cherry
3d ago
This is going to be a new trend I saw coming for years . Judges and DAs next also to come. Murderers set free to kill again people are past there limits
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KOAT 7
Suspicious death investigation underway in southwest Albuquerque
Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives have opened a suspicious death investigation, after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon. A BCSO spokesperson says deputies responded to a call of an unconscious male, on the 200 block of Camino Ocho SW. Once deputies arrived, they found the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
KRQE News 13
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
Bernalillo County authorities identify man found dead near South Valley
If you would like to report anything related to this death, please contact BCSO.
KOAT 7
Police investigate murder-suicide in Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Pueblo Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the area after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for a woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they say they found a woman who had died after being shot and a male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run
Correction Appended ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash will spend the next seven years behind bars. Matthew Lowe hit and killed Emilio Gomez as he was crossing the street at First and Central in October of 2018. He fled the scene and later admitted to police he had smoked […]
Police search for three accused of shoplifting in Los Lunas
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police department is asking the public for help identifying three people accused of felony shoplifting from a sporting goods store. Police say around 7:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, two women and a man entered Hibbett Sports and stole about $1,700 worth of items. Police say the three suspects fled […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. Teen, adult arrested in Alamogordo shooting. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/teen-adult-arrested-in-alamogordo-shooting/. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-pleads-guilty-to-2018-fatal-hit-and-run/. Council approves funds for low-income housing projects. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/council-approves-funds-for-low-income-housing-projects/
Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
KOAT 7
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Body camera footage shows people living in horse barns at Downs at Expo New Mexico
KRQE reached out to Expo New Mexico to see how much of a problem this is but has not heard back.
New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina. The relationship came to light after the girl’s […]
Cost of living pushes State Representatives to propose minimum wage increase
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday was the first-day legislators could start prefiling their bills for the legislative session. A few state representatives are proposing increasing the minimum wage. This comes after it just increased across the state. Democratic Representatives Miguel Garcia and Christine Chandler each introduced separate bills to increase the minimum wage. However, minimum wage […]
New Mexico man convicted, sentenced for molesting children
The alleged abuse came to light in 2020.
