ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why good news is bad news on Wall Street

Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. "The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Has inflation finally peaked?

It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Goldman Sachs will lay off up to 3,200 workers this week

Goldman Sachs will lay off as many as 3,200 employees this week as an uncertain economic and market climate pushes the bank to hunt for cost savings, according to a person familiar with the matter. More than a third of the job cuts are expected to be from the firm's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy