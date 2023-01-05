Read full article on original website
DOJ taps Trump-appointed attorney to investigate classified documents found at Biden think tank
Trump-appointed U.S. attorney John Lausch will handle the DOJ's investigation into classified documents found at a pro-Biden think tank, Fox News has learned.
Putin Ally Appears to Admit Russia Now Hits Civilian Targets
"I don't care how many Nazis die," Vladimir Solovyov said on Russian state television.
Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors for Trump Records
Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for documents about payments he received from Donald Trump or his presidential campaign, according to reports. The former New York City mayor was also asked to provide testimony in the subpoena that was issued in November, a source told Reuters. The legal request was reportedly made by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., and was sent before Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Trump. Giuliani has remained one of Trump’s most faithful allies and was instrumental in pushing the former president’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud during the 2020 election. Read it at Reuters
Russia Launches ‘Powerful Assault’ on Ukrainian Salt Mine Town
Russian troops have launched a “powerful assault” on the salt-mining town of Soledar near Bakhmut and inched closer to taking control of the territory, British and Ukrainian authorities say. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced late Monday that fierce street battles were underway in the town after Russian forces regrouped, changed strategy, and stormed the area. “The enemy is literally advancing over the dead bodies of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and covering even their own soldiers with fire,” the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian troops are still defending the town. The U.K.’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, warned that Russia’s notorious Wagner Group had pushed further into the area and are “likely in control of most of the settlement.” The move is widely seen as a bid to encircle the embattled city of Bakhmut from the north, which would be a huge symbolic victory for Wagner.Read it at BBC
Russia’s Wagner group fighting ‘heavy, bloody battles’ for control of Soledar
The Russian mercenary group Wagner said it was fighting “heavy, bloody battles” for control of the town of Soledar as part of Moscow’s months-long offensive to capture Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Wagner’s claims appeared to be confirmed by the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), which suggested...
Federal judge puts halt on New Jersey's concealed-carry gun laws
The halt pertains at least in part to the ban on guns in public libraries/museums, bars or restaurants that serve alcohol and entertainment facilities.
G7 seeks two price caps for Russian oil products
BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) coalition will seek to set two price caps on Russian refined products in February, one for products trading at a premium to crude oil and the other for those trading at a discount, a G7 official said.
Ohio and New Jersey ban Tiktok on government devices over Chinese surveillance fears, joining over 20 other states
A growing number of US states are banning TikTok on state devices over concerns that Chinese companies share sensitive user data with its government.
Jair Bolsonaro finds home in Florida as Brazil reels from riots
ORLANDO - As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president. Devotees have traveled in recent days to the temporary home of Jair Bolsonaro, a gated community with towering waterslides, for a chance to see him. He signed autographs, hugged children and took selfies with adoring masses, some sporting "Make Brazil Great Again" shirts. "I will always support him," said 31-year-old Rafael Silva, who left Brazil eight years ago and now installs flooring in central Florida, where...
Universal Basic Income Payments: How to be eligible for $400 monthly benefits?
As heating and electricity prices rise and temperatures fall, many of the poorest members of society require subsidies and payment, including Universal Basic Income payments. One such payment is the UBI payment, which will become accessible to certain individuals beginning in January 2023. What Is Universal Basic Income Payments?. However,...
