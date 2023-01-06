ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Appeal denied for Mobile County convicted murderer: Attorney General says he will spend life in prison

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile man’s murder conviction in connection to a 2018 murder was upheld by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, according to a release from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Alexander Bridges, 24, of Mobile was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on Oct. 28, 2021 for the murder of Richard Smith .

According to the release, Smith was murdered on June 24, 2018. Smith and his brother were sitting in a car in the driveway of their mother’s home when a man, later identified as Bridges, waved a gun through the driver’s side window of the car.

Smith then jumped out of the car and reached for a gun when Bridges fired “multiple shots” at Smith who died from three gunshot wounds.

Through an investigation, it was determined Bridges was responsible for the murder for two reasons:

“Bridges was believed to have broken into the victim’s vehicle the day before the shooting and Bridges sent a threatening message on Facebook to one of the victims just a few hours before the shooting,” reads the release.

Bridges was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 5, 2022 , but “sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal,” according to the release.

“Mr. Bridges callously took the life of Richard Smith and his quest to avoid full justice
for his crime has failed,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals made the decision to affirm Bridges’ conviction on Dec. 9, 2022.

