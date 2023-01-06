Read full article on original website
Sony Music Settles Trademark Lawsuit Over Future Album ‘High Off Life’
Sony Music Entertainment has settled a trademark lawsuit over the title of Future’s album, High Off Life. A creative agency based in Atlanta, Georgia and called High Off Life sued the publisher in 2020. The founder Zach Richards says his company owns three trademarks pertaining to the brand with the first issued September 2018. The lawsuit also maintained that the company High Off Life uses its branding in relation to hip-hop music, clothing, events promotion, and advertising since 2009.
Black Sheep File $750M Lawsuit Against Universal Music For Unpaid Royalties
According to an exclusive report from Rolling Stone, Native Tongue family favorites Black Sheep have filed a large class action lawsuit against Universal Music Group over unpaid royalties related to a side deal that the global music giant allegedly made with Spotify. Black Sheep, which is Dres and Mista Lawnge,...
50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group
50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Kanye West song ‘Power’ at centre of London High Court royalties dispute
One of American rapper Kanye West’s songs is at the centre of a London High Court royalties dispute.A music company based in London has sued a record company linked to West.The dispute between Declan Colgan Music Ltd and UMG Recordings, Inc centres on West’s song “Power”, which was recorded about 13 years ago, a judge has said.Detail of the dispute has been outlined in a written ruling on a preliminary legal issue.The judge, Deputy Master William Henderson, said in the ruling, published on Thursday, that Declan was a licensee of “sound recording copyrights” of a recording of the song “21st...
Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis Brand
Death Row Records is entering the legal marijuana industry under Snoop Dogg’s sativa-fueled stewardship. The legendary gangsta rap label, which Snoop has been steadily working to revive after becoming its new owner earlier this year, announced on Thursday (December 29) the launch of its very own weed brand, Death Row Cannabis.
50 Cent Reveals ‘BMF’ Universe Will Expand With 3 Spinoffs
Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of his latest hit Starz series Black Mafia Family, 50 Cent is already planning to expand the BMF universe. Variety reports Fif teased three BMF spinoffs Thursday night at the show’s Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. “They got...
JAY-Z Moves $2.5B Bacardi Dispute To Bermuda
JAY-Z is looking to bring his multi-billion dollar lawsuit against Bacardi to Bermuda. According to a report from AllHipHop on Thursday (January 5), the Roc Nation mogul has filed paperwork to move the $2.5 billion suit to Bacardi’s headquarters in the British Overseas Territory. “SC is now preparing to...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Dropping a New Album on Friday
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced his fifth studio album “I Rest My Case” is set to arrive this Friday, Jan. 6. The Louisana-born rapper also shared the sultry cover art for the record, which marks his first release on Motown Records as part of a deal he signed in October. YoungBoy is one of the most commercially consistent rappers to have come out of the past few years. After dropping six projects, five of them solo and one collaborative mixtape (“Better Than You”) with DaBaby, he charted four of those releases in the top 10 of the Billboard 200...
GloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List
On Thursday (Jan. 5), the Recording Industry Association of America revealed 39 music artists who earned their very first RIAA certification in 2022. “Striking Gold, Platinum or multi-[platinum] for the first time is a moment to pause and celebrate. Congratulations to the 39 #RIAAClassOf 2022 artists earning this career milestone! Check out the #RIAAClassOf + #LabelsAtWork in bio!” the RIAA announced on its official Instagram account before detailing the artists and songs that earned 2022 certifications.More from VIBE.comThe 25 Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022GloRilla Shares Texts Between Herself And Gangsta Boo Following DeathGloRilla Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In "No More Love" Video Rappers GloRilla’s “Tomorrow...
Diddy Files Entertainment Trademark for ‘Diddy + 7’ Program
It appears Diddy is eyeing reality TV. TheJasmineBrand notes recent court filings that trademark a “reality-based television program” titled Diddy + 7. The filing for the document was May 2, 2022, and was published for opposition on Jan. 3, 2023. The description is categorized as:. “Entertainment services in...
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money
Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
