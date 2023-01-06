Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' in regards to QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Donald Trump's Days in the Wilderness Are Over
The former president could soon be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after his Twitter was recently restored.
Some Republicans expect rocky road for McCarthy's speakership
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy finally won the speaker's gavel after days of painstaking negotiations, but he gave away much of his power in the process. Why it matters: Some of McCarthy's hold-outs have already pledged to hold the California Republican to his promises and other GOP lawmakers are foreshadowing a 118th Congress that may be stymied by gridlock and infighting.
The GOP holdouts who flipped to McCarthy in the House speaker vote
Fifteen Republican holdouts changed their votes to support House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid on Friday, marking the first major breakthrough in what is now the longest speaker contest of the post-Civil War era. Driving the news: Most of the gains for McCarthy came during the chamber's 12th straight...
Rep. Comer "not convinced" there won't be motion to oust McCarthy as speaker
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "needs a chance" to govern but he was "not convinced" that there would not be a motion to remove McCarthy from the speaker position throughout the 118th Congress. Why it matters:...
Here's what Kevin McCarthy said after winning House speakership
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave his first speech as Speaker of the House after midnight on Saturday in which he pledged "to be the check and provide some balance" on the Biden administration. The big picture: McCarthy clinched the speakership after suffering 14 ballot vote losses in a historic vote...
GOP Rep. won't recuse himself from investigating Jan. 6 probe that looked into him
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) on Sunday refused to commit to recusing himself from a potential House probe into the federal investigations of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite being a subject of the investigations himself. Driving the news: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told the Jan. 6 select committee at...
McCarthy elected House speaker after historic battle with GOP rebels
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy clinched the speakership shortly after midnight on Saturday, resolving a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated the GOP this week. Why it matters: The California Republican’s hard-won ascendancy follows a feud that saw a group of far-right conservatives repeatedly defy him — and could preview a new era of divided government.
McCarthy's fast start: Big Tech is a top target
House Republicans plan to launch a new investigative panel this week that will demand copies of White House emails, memos and other communications with Big Tech companies, top sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans a quick spate of red-meat actions and announcements to reward hardliners who...
Border Dem says Biden policies a "Band-Aid," urges Congress to act
President Biden's efforts to alleviate the border crisis are "just temporary Band-Aids," Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, emphasizing that the situation needs to be addressed via legislation from Congress. Why it matters: Escobar's remarks come as Biden is set to make his first visit...
Some Miami Democrats want party chairman to resign after GOP wins
After Democrats suffered stunning losses in Miami last November, some members of the local Democratic Party are demanding that their leader resign.Why it matters: Miami-Dade has long been viewed as a Democratic stronghold, but Republicans won nearly every race in the county last year, Politico reports. That includes Gov. Ron DeSantis' historic win in a county that a Republican gubernatorial candidate had not won in two decades.Driving the news: A group of 10 current and former high-ranking Miami-Dade Democrats signed onto a letter calling for chairman Robert Dempster to step down over claims of campaign-finance reporting violations and leadership failures.The...
