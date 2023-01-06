ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

New competency exam sought in 2016 EC homicide case

By By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luB13_0k566bh400

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County’s district attorney is seeking a new competency exam for the Eau Claire man accused of fatally shooting his north side neighbor in July 2016.

District Attorney Peter Rindal has filed a motion suggesting that Shane M. Helmbrecht’s newfound freedom he is experiencing as part of his protective guardianship has potentially changed his competency status.

Judge Sarah Harless has scheduled a Feb. 9 motion hearing to determine whether a new competency exam should be ordered for Helmbrecht.

An Eau Claire County judge in 2018 ordered that Helmbrecht be placed on a civil mental commitment because he is a danger to himself and others as a result of his mental illness.

The judge ordered the civil commitment after ruling that Helmbrecht is incompetent to assist with his defense and is not likely to gain competency in the future.

Helmbrecht, 50, at that time was placed on a Chapter 51 commitment, which provides legal procedures for voluntary and involuntary admission, treatment and rehabilitation of people afflicted with mental illness, developmental disability, drug dependency or alcoholism.

The criminal case against Helmbrecht was then suspended indefinitely to allow prosecutors to petition the court at a later date if Helmbrecht’s mental status changes.

Helmbrecht has had nine different competency evaluations since September 2016. He was found not competent to assist with his defense in six of the evaluations and competent in the other three.

In half of the evaluations where Helmbrecht was found incompetent, the evaluators believed he was not likely to ever become competent.

In four prior competency hearings, judges found Helmbrecht competent once and not competent to assist with his defense at the other three hearings.

Helmbrecht is charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Jenny Ward, 36, in her home at 105 Simon Court.

In his motion filed late last year seeking a new competency exam, Rindal said the county learned that Helmbrecht was living at Hollister House in Tomah.

Helmbrecht has no restriction on his movement to and from Hollister House and is privileged to come and go as he chooses without mandated supervision. He was also issued a valid Wisconsin driver’s license in April 2021, Rindal said.

This demonstrates “he possesses the requisite faculties necessary to safely and responsibly operate a motor vehicle on the public roadways,” Rindal said in his motion. “All of this information suggests that the defendant is offered a variety of privileges which implicate an ability to function at least somewhat independently in society.”

This “leads the state to conclude that the defendant’s competency status has potentially changed and that he has potentially become competent,” Rindal said.

According to court records, staff at Hollister House told a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy that Helmbrecht “typically does not leave unless he is signed out by his family, but he does leave on his own to do something, like go to the nearby library.”

Hollister House staff told an Eau Claire police officer in October that Helmbrecht’s care plan does not include any restrictions.

In a letter to the court in November, Helmbrecht’s attorney, Michael Cohen of Eau Claire, said Helmbrecht is under a protective guardianship and is monitored on a regular basis by a multitude of people.

“He is not obviously a flight risk,” Cohen said of Helmbrecht. “He has not gone anywhere since the time he was placed on his placement back in 2018. There is no allegation of any further criminal activity.”

According to the criminal complaint:

Helmbrecht told police that voices in his head were terrorizing him and telling him his neighbors were harming children.

Helmbrecht entered Ward’s home at 6:30 a.m. July 30, 2016, and shot her twice. A medical examiner conducting the autopsy said one of the shots hit her heart and the wound was not survivable.

Helmbrecht told police he was feeling pressure from neighbors. He said he talked with only two neighbors, and “everyone else seemed standoffish and strange to me.” He believed his neighbors thought he was a pedophile.

Ward’s husband was not home at the time of the shooting, but her 14- and 11-year-old children were in the residence.

Helmbrecht’s parents told police their son served in Iraq and Afghanistan and needed medical attention because he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff

A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
B105

Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam

If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a fisherman broke through ice Friday. According to a social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning authorities received a call from an ice fisherman requesting assistance after they had broke through the ice. Sheriff Osmond and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden, Bob Jumbeck, responded with a DNR airboat and safely brought the fisherman back to shore.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County

TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary

POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
CLEAR LAKE, WI
wwisradio.com

Black River Memorial Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Black River Memorial Hospital (BRMH) welcomed its first baby of the new year!. Madeline Sue was born to Kim and Jayd Schumacher of Black River Falls,. Wisconsin. Madeline arrived at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She. weighed in at 8 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long....
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot

Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy