ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa brewery holding weekly dry bar for Dry January

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa brewery will be holding a weekly dry bar for the month of January. Many have heard the term Dry January by now, where people try to abstain from alcohol throughout the month of January. The Tulsa brewery, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., wants to take...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BA Expressway rehab project starts Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A year-long pavement rehabilitation project is slated to start on Monday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. East and westbound SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy will both be reduced to two lanes between Lewis Ave. and US-75 (southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, through late 2023, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Muskogee business owner wants to make Muskogee a holiday destination

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As you take down your holiday decorations a Muskogee business owner is asking you not to throw them away. He said they can help the city become Green Country’s next holiday destination. Alex Reynolds runs Max’s Garage and Maxine’s Gastropub in Muskogee. He loves Christmas...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Orthodox churches gather to bless waters and pray for city

TULSA, Okla. — Several local churches gathered on Saturday to hold a blessing of the water and pray for the well-being of Tulsa. The churches gathered were St. Anthony Orthodox Christian Church, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and Holy Apostles Orthodox Church. The event was held at 1 p.m....
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New year, new career? Tulsa Tech offers specialized programs

TULSA, Okla. — Looking for a new career? Tulsa Tech has specialized programs that can get those ready for a fresh start. CERT Culinary helps those who thrive in non-traditional classroom settings. The HospitAbilities certification allows students to ‘test by doing’ a set of 18 essential service skills. Students then pick seven to complete.
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future Illinois River Area Community Organization community building

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders met with members of the Illinois River Area Community Organization on Thursday, Jan. 5, and celebrated the early stages of construction for a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River. Cherokee Nation has contributed more than $270,000 in funding for the first construction...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Thousands to head to Tulsa for Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people are expected to head to Tulsa for the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals this week. Drivers have been practicing this weekend ahead of racing, which starts on Monday. The event is massive, not just in the racing calendar, but also for the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Kids cooking classes kick off at Mother Road Market

TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market kicked off their new year of cooking classes for kids. Six-year-old Jasper Wilson was one of more than 20 kids learning how to cook minestrone soup at Mother Road Market’s first cooking class of the new year for kids. “It’s about friends,...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy