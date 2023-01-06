TULSA, Okla. — A year-long pavement rehabilitation project is slated to start on Monday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. East and westbound SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy will both be reduced to two lanes between Lewis Ave. and US-75 (southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, through late 2023, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

