KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa brewery holding weekly dry bar for Dry January
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa brewery will be holding a weekly dry bar for the month of January. Many have heard the term Dry January by now, where people try to abstain from alcohol throughout the month of January. The Tulsa brewery, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., wants to take...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow Library holds vision board and journal building event
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Library held a vision board and journal building event on Friday afternoon. The event was for ages 11 and up and lasted from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Courtney Helm, a Youth Associate at the Broken Arrow Library said the event was...
KOKI FOX 23
BA Expressway rehab project starts Monday
TULSA, Okla. — A year-long pavement rehabilitation project is slated to start on Monday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. East and westbound SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy will both be reduced to two lanes between Lewis Ave. and US-75 (southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, through late 2023, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
KOKI FOX 23
More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
KOKI FOX 23
Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville City Council approves funding for Crisis Intervention Response Team
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — There will soon be a new mental health program operating in the City of Bartlesville. The city council approved $100,000 in funding this week. Grand Mental Health and the City of Bartlesville will partner to create a Crisis Intervention Response Team Program. The plan calls for...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee business owner wants to make Muskogee a holiday destination
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As you take down your holiday decorations a Muskogee business owner is asking you not to throw them away. He said they can help the city become Green Country’s next holiday destination. Alex Reynolds runs Max’s Garage and Maxine’s Gastropub in Muskogee. He loves Christmas...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
KOKI FOX 23
KOKI FOX 23
New year, new career? Tulsa Tech offers specialized programs
TULSA, Okla. — Looking for a new career? Tulsa Tech has specialized programs that can get those ready for a fresh start. CERT Culinary helps those who thrive in non-traditional classroom settings. The HospitAbilities certification allows students to ‘test by doing’ a set of 18 essential service skills. Students then pick seven to complete.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future Illinois River Area Community Organization community building
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders met with members of the Illinois River Area Community Organization on Thursday, Jan. 5, and celebrated the early stages of construction for a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River. Cherokee Nation has contributed more than $270,000 in funding for the first construction...
REI announces plans for Tulsa location near 71st & Elwood
The announcement comes years after a legal battle about building an REI in a different location in Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation makes room for additional federal funding for new Veterans Hospital
Oklahoma Delegation has made room for an additional $31.2M in federal funding for Tulsa's new Veterans Hospital.
KOKI FOX 23
Thousands to head to Tulsa for Chili Bowl Nationals
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people are expected to head to Tulsa for the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals this week. Drivers have been practicing this weekend ahead of racing, which starts on Monday. The event is massive, not just in the racing calendar, but also for the Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
Kids cooking classes kick off at Mother Road Market
TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market kicked off their new year of cooking classes for kids. Six-year-old Jasper Wilson was one of more than 20 kids learning how to cook minestrone soup at Mother Road Market’s first cooking class of the new year for kids. “It’s about friends,...
